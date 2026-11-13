Jayden Daniels helped the Washington Commanders secure a 24-21 win over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, but former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho wasn’t convinced by his performance.

Acho claimed the young quarterback had regressed since his impressive 2024 rookie season, a take that didn’t exactly sit well with fans online.

Fans Blast Emmanuel Acho’s Take on Jayden Daniels

Speaking on his “Speakeasy” show, Acho gave Daniels credit for the victory but questioned whether his performance was good enough for a team hoping to make a deep playoff run.

“Shout out to Jayden Daniels for the dub, obviously… Jayden Daniels did not play the type of football that the Commanders need him to play to get to the playoffs and to win playoff games,” Acho said.

He then went further, claiming Daniels had regressed this season, and criticized his two interceptions against New York.

“Jayden Daniels has regressed this season. And not only has he regressed this season, he regressed in this game. Two picks and awful picks. Not just like, oh, ball got batted, arm got hit picks. Like, what the hell are you doing, picks? Underthrows, throwing out routes on the inside,” Acho added.

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Daniels’ Week 10 box score painted a much different picture than Acho’s critique suggested.

He completed 23 of 33 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns, finishing with a 96.7 passer rating. He also added 28 rushing yards while leading Washington to the win. The two interceptions were Daniels’ first of the 2026 season, ending a six-game stretch without a pick. He also holds a 77.4 PFN QB Impact Rating this season, ranking 15th among quarterbacks.

Fans were quick to defend the Commanders quarterback, with several questioning Acho’s assessment. One fan wrote, “So he goes six games without throwing a single interception without putting a ball in harm’s way at all. He finally throws a pick, also throws three touchdowns and wins the game, and he’s “regressed”??? Get a grip.”

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Another fan questioned the criticism while bringing up other young quarterbacks, writing, “What a horrid statement… his 2 picks of the whole season and remained poised…. how bout Caleb and Maye turning into pumpkins after throwing picks??? JD was good despite those two picks anyway.”

Another commenter pointed to Acho’s previous comments about Caleb Williams, asking, “Didn’t he just praise Caleb 4 picks?”

One fan also reminded Acho that interceptions are part of the game, writing, “All QBs throw terrible picks. Even Tom Brady.”

Another user was even more direct, saying, “Man, just say you hate Jayden and get on with your day.”

Acho’s Criticism of Daniels Becoming a Pattern

Thursday night’s comments were not the first time Acho has questioned Daniels during the 2026 season.

In October, following a Week 5 overtime clock-management blunder against the Giants, Acho accused Daniels of “going rogue” and trying to deflect blame after failing to throw the ball away with no timeouts remaining.

Washington head coach Dan Quinn subsequently accepted responsibility for the failed clock-management sequence, saying the coaching staff should have avoided putting Daniels in that situation.

One week later, after a Monday night loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a game in which Daniels threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns on 72.5% passing, Acho drew heavy criticism from fans after calling Daniels a “melanated Justin Herbert” and accusing him of “living off the wild success” of his 2024 NFC Championship run.

Despite the criticism from Acho, Daniels and the Commanders continue to push forward in the NFC East, with fans firmly backing their quarterback as Washington heads into the second half of the season.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.