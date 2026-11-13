The New York Giants had two chances to put Thursday night’s game away, but neither was enough to stop the Washington Commanders from stealing a 24-21 victory at MetLife Stadium.

After intercepting Jayden Daniels twice in the fourth quarter, New York failed to make the most of either opportunity, allowing Washington to mount a late comeback and snatch a win with 57 seconds remaining.

The defeat was particularly frustrating for Giants fans, who believed John Harbaugh’s conservative play-calling cost his team a valuable opportunity to extend its lead atop the NFC East. And when the head coach addressed the loss afterward, his response did little to calm the frustration.

Giants Fans Blast John Harbaugh for Conservative Calls After Commanders Loss

Despite the disappointing result, Harbaugh refused to let the defeat derail his team’s bigger ambitions. During his postgame news conference, Harbaugh took the loss to the Commanders on the chin and stated that the goals for the season remain unchanged.

“It’s a missed opportunity, but like I told the guys – it would’ve been great to win the game but it doesn’t change our goals or our opportunity going forward,” Harbaugh said.

“It’s a tough loss. It’s the National Football League; you’re going to lose some games, and everybody in this league is good. The Commanders are good, and we got a good team coming here next Sunday, a team that we can beat. So we just gotta get back to work.”

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However, some fans wanted a much stronger response from the coaching staff, particularly regarding how the Giants handled the closing stages of the game.

One fan ripped Harbaugh for not allowing quarterback J.J. McCarthy to take greater control of the offense despite putting together the best passing performance of his career.

Despite the last-minute interception, McCarthy completed 23 of 36 attempts for 293 yards and a touchdown, although his final possession ended with an interception.

“Giants coach doesn’t have guts. They are [expletive]. JJ was hot hand, just let him throw, let him play. Around last 2 minutes calls are soooo [expletive]. Don’t blame any players! All on coaches,” the fan fumed.

Another fan also laid the blame for the loss at the coach’s feet.

“Too damn conservative. Go get a first down after 2nd interception and close out the game. Instead he hands it right back to him with 2 minutes,” the fan wrote.

Another supporter accused Harbaugh of allowing Washington to take control through his conservative approach.

“Nah, you literally showed the world with your calls that you played a completely SCARED game. It changes everything,” the fan pointed out.

One fan was particularly unimpressed with the fact that New York failed to put the game away despite Daniels throwing two interceptions in quick succession.

“You got 2 gift game ending interceptions and you still lost the game. That’s catastrophic. Not just another loss,” the fan criticized.

Another offered an even shorter assessment of Harbaugh’s performance. “YOU COACHED SCARED,” the fan wrote.

The Giants scored the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter when McCarthy linked up with Isaiah Likely for a 66-yard score, but New York handed Washington the ball back, allowing Commanders quarterback Daniels to throw a 32-yard pass to Stefon Diggs for the winner.

The Giants outgained the Commanders 399 yards to 340 yards on the night, but only converted 4 of 12 third-down attempts, against their opponents’ 7 of 14.

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Harbaugh’s team was unable to take advantage of Daniels’ two interceptions, allowing the Commanders to go 71 yards in 49 seconds to clinch the win that revives Washington and keeps the NFC East alive.

The Giants currently rank 25th in PFN’s Offense Impact Score with a grade of 70.5 after their Week 10 game.

Before the game, the Giants held a two-game lead over Dallas atop the NFC East, and a win would have given them victories over every team in the division and a 3-0-1 record.

Harbaugh’s team will now have an extended break before returning to MetLife Stadium to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, November 22. The Giants will hope to respond with a stronger performance, particularly in the closing stages, as they attempt to maintain their position at the top of the NFC East.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.