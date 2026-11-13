On Thursday Night Football’s broadcast of the Washington Commanders visiting MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants, Al Michaels made sure to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late, great Dan Hicks, who died this week.

Michaels’ tribute pulled at the heartstrings of viewers watching on, and they made sure to send their appreciation along as well.

Fans Applaud Al Michaels’ Tribute to Dan Hicks

Just after halftime of the Week 10 game, Michaels spoke fondly of Hicks, while a montage of the iconic sportscaster played on the screen.

“Well, all of us in the sports broadcasting business were shocked to learn this morning of the passing of Dan Hicks,” Michaels said. “Dan joined NBC Sports in 1992, provided captions to so many iconic moments in golf, tennis, and Notre Dame football, and he and Rowdy Gaines turned the calling of swimming at multiple Olympics into an art form. He was genial. He was compassionate. He was great company; he had a world-class sense of humor.

“On this very rough day for so many of us, we send our love to Hannah and your three daughters. Wishing you strength and comfort.”

One fan praised Michaels’ comments about the legendary voice. “Well said Al, RIP Dan Hicks,” the fan wrote.

Another fan pointed out the poignancy of the tribute from Michaels and the Prime Video crew.

“This was such a real moment. A heartfelt tribute to Dan Hicks from Al Michaels and the Prime crew,” the fan remarked.

One fan pointed out that the tribute was befitting, coming from one icon to another. “He was getting through it until he saw his daughters. A beautiful sendoff from 1 legend to another,” the fan wrote.

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Another fan mellowed towards the beleaguered Michaels after his beautiful tribute to Hicks.

“I missed this earlier; now I feel bad for ripping on Al. Very nice tribute. Rest in Peace, Dan. Thank you for the memories that’ll last forever in the sports world,” the fan admitted.

Hicks joined NBC Sports in 1992 and became the network’s voice for the PGA Tour, Olympic swimming and skiing, and also handled Notre Dame’s games. Hicks called 16 Olympic Games, including serving as a closing ceremony host. He also called a whole bunch of NBA and NFL games.

The legendary sportscaster’s partnership with Johnny Miller became one of the most recognizable golf broadcast pairings. The renowned sports announcer most famously delivered the “Expect anything different?” line when Tiger Woods sank a 12-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole at Torrey Pines in 2008.

Hicks won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Special as part of NBC Universal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Before his untimely passing, Hicks was scheduled to handle the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s Week 11 clash against the Boston College Eagles in South Bend.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.