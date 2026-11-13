After his first start of the season for the Cleveland Browns, Shedeur Sanders impressed more than a few people. While he had a slow start through three quarters, he turned it up a notch in the fourth and in overtime.

Leading two touchdown drives, he almost stole a win on the two-point conversion. While he ultimately fell short of getting the Browns a win, his poise and decision-making nonetheless drew a few plaudits. The outing even prompted his father, NFL legend Deion Sanders, to weigh in.

Analyst Breaks Down Deion Sanders’ Praise for Shedeur Sanders

“He’s matured so much, and he’s grown so much in the last year or so. I’m really, really proud of him,” the Pro Football Hall of Famer said about his son, before once again stressing that it was “wonderful to see him mature.”

Anthony Lima, host of “92.3 The Fan,” took it upon himself to make sense of everything Sanders was saying about his son. For him, the biggest takeaway was the repeated use of the word “maturity,” as he claimed that the family was trying to build a narrative.

“I just thought it was very intentional of him to say ‘mature’ as many times as he did in that little stretch, right? I think the message from Deion’s camp and, obviously, Shedeur’s camp is going to be that they’ll try to convince everybody moving forward that he is mature.”

Continuing, Lima added, “I think the message will now be to convince everybody that he is mature and can handle being a professional. Even when we were talking about Todd Monken, whether he was gagging about it or not, whatever. But the idea is to express to everybody that he’s mature and can handle being a professional.”

Ken Carman, though, believes it goes beyond just the idea of Sanders’ maturity. He argued that there were two main points to take away from the Colorado head coach’s comments, with the other pertaining to the Browns.

“I think it’s a two-pronged approach. One is that he’s mature, and two, he’s in a dysfunctional situation. So that makes his maturity more impressive.”

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However, Carman was split on the idea of the Browns being a wildly dysfunctional team anymore. While he admitted to the history of the franchise being checkered with question marks, he had a ton of optimism about their current version.

“It’s weird because I don’t have a lot of evidence to support the idea that the Browns aren’t dysfunctional, given their lack of success…Compared to 2017, this does feel like a completely different organization for the Browns, if he’s specifically referring to the dysfunction within Cleveland.”

That said, even with his solid game last week, the starting job is going back to Deshaun Watson for Cleveland’s Week 10 showdown with the Houston Texans.

Getting the QB1 role at the start of the season, Watson ranks at number 25 in PFN’s Quarterback Impact Metric, while leading the Browns to game-winning drives in each of their five victories.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.