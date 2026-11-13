Mikal Bridges has gotten off to a nightmarish start amid the New York Knicks’ title defense, and Jeff Teague believes it may already be time for the Eastern Conference heavyweight to “move on” from the veteran wing.

Bridges managed 2 points in 17 minutes during Wednesday’s 115-107 home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, spending the entire fourth quarter on the bench as Knicks coach Mike Brown turned to Landry Shamet and Miles McBride.

The loss dropped New York to a middling 6-5 record, with frustration building over the 30-year-old’s continued offensive no-shows.

Jeff Teague Questions Mikal Bridges’ Future With Knicks Amid Steep ‘Drop-Off’

Reacting to New York’s letdown vs. Cleveland, Teague couldn’t understand how Bridges had declined so “drastically” without losing his starting spot. The 2021 NBA champion suggested that the defending champs may have to pull the plug on Bridges despite his history of slow starts.

“Yeah, it’s time to move on … it’s just so bad. I’ve never seen nobody go from this to this, and still a starter,” Teague said on Thursday’s episode of the “Club 520 Podcast.”

“Have you ever seen that drastic of a drop-off? … It’s game 11, right? After five games, a good starter, five or six games, you will [usually] see him have a 15 to 25-point night.”

Through 11 outings, Bridges is averaging a career-low 5.9 points per game, well below his career average (14.6 ppg), while shooting a lackluster 32.9% overall and 26.5% from 3. He has scored in double figures only twice and has totaled just 4 fourth-quarter points.

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Bridges’ muted offensive impact was glaring against the Cavaliers. He converted only 1 field goal, a bank shot in the third quarter, and attempted no 3-pointers or free throws. He also committed 2 turnovers, including a pass intercepted by Jarrett Allen after the big man blocked his shot.

Even so, Brown has no plans to overreact.

“Mikal is a starter, so it’s not a question of that … Mikal has a proven track record of playing at a pretty high level as a starter in this league,” Brown said. “So for me to make a quote-unquote panic decision and change it right now … I’m not feeling it.”

Brown has stood by Bridges through a rough stretch before. Last spring, he kept Bridges in the starting five even as the Knicks fell into a 2-1 first-round playoff hole against the Atlanta Hawks, and New York eventually went on to win the title. It was a familiar arc, as Bridges has endured multiple regular-season slumps.

The rotation, though, is already shifting. Shamet, who has come off the bench in eight of the Knicks’ 11 outings, is averaging 25.9 minutes per game compared with Bridges’ 24.4 mpg, and Brown said last week that the reserve is “about as close to being a starter as you can imagine for us.”

Shamet has logged 69 fourth-quarter minutes this season, and McBride 43, compared with Bridges’ 41. The two combined for 31 points against Cleveland, with Brown spelling out the rotation squeeze:

“We got two guys that are playing really well in Landry and Deuce … It’s gonna be hard to find minutes at times for Mikal. And maybe even at times for Josh [Hart], because those two guys are playing at a pretty high level, not just on the offensive end of the floor, but defensively, too. … Landry and Deuce have been a big part of what we’ve done defensively.”

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Those minutes are going elsewhere despite Bridges being in Year 1 of a four-year, $150 million extension that is looking increasingly difficult to trade.

The Knicks (6-5) open a four-game road trip Friday against the Indiana Pacers (4-8), with pressure mounting for Bridges to live up to his hefty paycheck.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.