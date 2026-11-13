The Las Vegas Raiders have handed the starting quarterback job to No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza after trading Kirk Cousins back to the Minnesota Vikings ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. The rookie now has a chance to prove himself, starting with Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

But before taking his first snap as a starter, Mendoza has already earned praise for the way he handled his transition. During Wednesday’s press conference, he went out of his way to thank Cousins for his guidance and support. That gesture caught the attention of former Pro Bowl receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh, who believes the rookie’s humility says a lot about his character.

T.J. Houshmandzadeh Impressed With Mendoza’s Gesture Towards Kirk Cousins

Mendoza had plenty of reasons to be grateful to Cousins. Despite joining a team that had just drafted Mendoza first overall as its quarterback of the future, Cousins welcomed the rookie and helped him develop.

He revealed that Cousins and his wife, Julie, even welcomed him into their home in Las Vegas. He also praised the veteran for sharing his knowledge about film study, preparation, and the responsibilities of being an NFL starting quarterback.

“It would’ve been really easy for Kirk to, you know, being a veteran quarterback and kind of already have proven everything to be a little bit more dismissive, but he had me with open arms and has taught me so many things,” Mendoza said.

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The rookie added that Cousins shared everything he had learned throughout his career without holding anything back. He described the veteran as a great mentor and said he was grateful for everything the family had done for him.

Houshmandzadeh liked what he heard from Mendoza and discussed the rookie’s attitude on PREGAME.

“Fernando Mendoza, he has to go prove himself. He has to prove that I was worthy of being the first pick,” Houshmandzadeh said.

“But when you have the type of personality that he has, what he just said about Kirk Cousins, I don’t envision him not being successful. He didn’t have to say that, right?”

“He could have just let [it go], but the fact that he went out of his way to basically thank Kirk Cousins for what he did, because we know it’s a lot of dudes that don’t do that,” he added.

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Houshmandzadeh also shared an example from his playing days in Cincinnati, explaining how some veteran players would deliberately mislead younger teammates to protect their positions. So, he appreciated Cousins’ willingness to help Mendoza and hopes the rookie maintains that attitude throughout his career.

“I want to see Fernando Mendoza do well because he just seems like a great dude,” he added.

Fernando Mendoza Faces a Tough Test in First Raiders Start

Mendoza has very little regular-season experience, with his only appearance coming in a Week 5 blowout loss to the New England Patriots. He completed six of eight passes for 48 yards in that game.

Now, at 4-5, the Raiders will host the 5-4 Seahawks in Week 10, giving Mendoza a tough challenge in his first start.

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Head coach Klint Kubiak said Mendoza will have full access to the playbook, though the Raiders may tailor some elements to his strengths.

It won’t be an easy first start, but Mendoza will have a chance to show why the Raiders made him the No. 1 overall pick.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.