Jameis Winston brought some fun to one of the tensest moments of Thursday night for the New York Giants, even if it didn’t get them the flag they were after.

Facing fourth-and-1 at their own 11 with a 21-17 lead and just over three minutes left, the backup quarterback barked out “Who Let the Dogs Out?” as his hard count, and the Washington Commanders never moved.

The Giants punted, and Washington later won 24-21 at MetLife Stadium, scoring the winning touchdown on the drive after a second Giants punt.

John Harbaugh and Jameis Winston Explain Viral Fourth-Down Chant vs. Commanders

Asked about the chant after the Week 10 loss, Giants head coach John Harbaugh said, “I knew that,” and laid out the thinking: “I thought maybe we could draw them offsides, get them to jump.”

Notably, Winston has picked up 12 first downs on 20 carries this season, and his run on the play before was first ruled another one. Washington challenged the spot and won, which brought up fourth-and-1. Harbaugh also sent the offense back on the field, with the move designed to make Washington believe the Giants would go for it.

At his postgame press conference, Harbaugh was asked about Winston going to “Who Let the Dogs Out?” as his cadence to try to draw Washington offside. “It’s part of the cadence. … You know, teams do jump in those situations sometimes, so that was the idea.”

The chant was Winston’s second attempt at drawing a flag. A standard count from a bunched set got nothing out of Washington, so the Giants regrouped and he went to the Baha Men song’s title and its barking hook.

An offside flag would have handed the Giants a first down and let them keep the ball. But the Commanders stayed put, and the Giants were pushed back 5 yards on a penalty and punted with 3:27 left.

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Washington was flagged four times for 17 yards all night, but not on that fourth down, and Harbaugh gave the Commanders credit for it. “Took a shot at it. They didn’t do it. Played with good discipline there,” he said.

Meanwhile, ESPN also reported that the chant was Winston’s idea and that the Giants had rehearsed it before Thursday. Winston kept his account of the play simple. “Trying to get them offsides,” he said.

“Just practicing that with the team,” Winston said of the cadence. “The defenses are trying to jump the rhythm. Came up with that. Wish we could’ve got them to jump offsides.”

As for why he picked that song, Winston said, “Just had a nice ring to it.”

The punt after the chant was the first of two by the Giants in the final 3:27. The Giants’ Ar’Darius Washington intercepted Jayden Daniels four plays into the Commanders’ next drive, giving the Giants another chance to close it out. But they went three-and-out from the Commanders’ 46 and punted again.

However, Daniels needed only three plays to answer, hitting Stefon Diggs for a 32-yard touchdown with 57 seconds left, and Rasul Douglas intercepted J.J. McCarthy with 25 seconds to go to seal Washington’s 24-21 win.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.