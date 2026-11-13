Dianna Russini is back covering the NFL after nearly seven months away, but her return has renewed scrutiny of the controversy that preceded her April resignation from The Athletic. Rather than putting the episode behind her, the former insider has found herself facing criticism over her new platform and her first public comments on the entire controversy.

OutKick writer Bobby Burack believes her approach has made the situation harder to move past.

Bobby Burack Criticizes Dianna Russini’s Response to Mike Vrabel Scandal

In a recent column for OutKick, Burack took aim at Russini’s comeback and argued that she has done little to rebuild trust with sports media audiences. He also questioned whether she can attract viewers through football coverage after the controversy surrounding her relationship with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel.

“Judging by the reaction from various members of the media, Russini did little this week to improve perceptions of her. She continues to handle this poorly, as if she truly believes she did nothing wrong,” Burack wrote.

The criticism comes after Russini returned to sports media on Nov. 11 with “The Russini Report,” a weekly show and column produced through BetUS. Her debut also faced technical problems, with the broadcast delayed by about 45 minutes after the website struggled with viewer traffic.

Despite promotional material suggesting she had plenty to discuss, Russini did not directly address the scandal during the episode.

Burack questioned whether the new project could succeed without a stronger connection with its audience. “Can Russini generate enough interest by discussing football? Given concerns about her credibility and criticism of her lack of accountability, that could be difficult,” he wrote.

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The controversy began in April, when Page Six published photographs of Russini and Vrabel together at a resort in Sedona, Arizona. The images showed them holding hands and embracing, although both initially described the encounter as innocent and part of a larger group outing.

Russini resigned from The Athletic on April 14 while maintaining that the encounter had been misrepresented.

The publication later completed an internal review of 903 articles, 204 podcast episodes and 77 videos featuring Russini. The investigation found that she violated newsroom standards by failing to disclose a close personal relationship with a prominent NFL figure she covered.

However, it did not establish whether the relationship was romantic or find that her reporting favored Vrabel.

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Vrabel, meanwhile, remained the Patriots’ head coach and received no NFL discipline. He later acknowledged that his actions fell short and said he had difficult conversations with his family and the organization.

Russini described the past several months as a “nightmare” in a pre-launch interview with People magazine. She also said she hoped her return would encourage other women to move forward after difficult experiences.

Her debut, however, drew criticism from Burack and other commentators who wanted her to address the ethics questions more directly.

Burack argued that credibility will remain central to her chances as a host. “Most successful hosts build a connection with their audience through trust and authenticity. That will be a hard sell for Dianna Russini. She has become increasingly unlikable and cringeworthy since the scandal began,” he wrote.

Russini has also joined Jon “Stugotz” Weiner’s Nobody’s Safe podcast as a contributor. While some media figures have defended her right to return, the reaction to her new projects shows that the debate over her professional credibility remains unresolved.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.