The Washington Commanders escaped with a 24-21 win over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, but Jayden Daniels’ performance drew mixed reactions. The quarterback threw three touchdown passes, including a game-sealing 32-yard strike to Stefon Diggs, but also recorded his first two interceptions of the season.

While some former NFL players and analysts questioned Daniels’ decision-making and suggested he had regressed this season, others defended the quarterback’s performance, pointing to his late-game composure and trust in Diggs.

Former NFL Players and Analysts React to Jayden Daniels’ TNF Outing vs. Giants

Daniels appeared to have put Washington in a difficult position during the fourth quarter after throwing interceptions on consecutive possessions.

The Giants had taken a 21-17 lead through J.J. McCarthy’s touchdown connection with Isaiah Likely, and the Commanders were struggling to regain control of the game. The quarterback eventually responded with a three-play, 71-yard drive, capped by his touchdown pass to Diggs with 57 seconds remaining.

During a segment on “Speakeasy,” Emmanuel Acho acknowledged the win but questioned whether Daniels had played well enough to meet Washington’s expectations. He also compared the quarterback’s current standard to what he would expect from a less-established player.

“If J.J. McCarthy was J.J. McCarthy, I’d be ecstatic. But Jayden Daniels has already gotten to an NFC Championship game,” Acho said.

He then questioned Daniels’ development this season, pointing specifically to the two interceptions tonight. “Jayden Daniels has regressed this season. And not only has he regressed this season, he regressed in this game. Two picks and awful picks.”

Acho also argued that the quarterback’s mistakes could not simply be dismissed as unlucky plays or defensive deflections. While acknowledging that Daniels made a decisive play to secure the victory, he maintained that the overall performance was below expectations.

PREDICT THE NFL SEASON:PFN’s Free NFL Playoff Predictor

Skip Bayless also expressed frustration with Daniels’ late-game interceptions. Reacting to the quarterback’s first two picks of the season, Bayless wrote on X: “Just when I needed Jayden Daniels to be JAYDEN DANIELS, he throws his first two interceptions of the year on back-to-back late drives.”

However, not everyone viewed the interceptions as the defining part of Daniels’ performance. Former NFL safety Ryan Clark focused on the quarterback’s response when Washington needed a scoring drive.

“Jayden Daniels needed that drive in the worst way, & Stef turned the clock back on that one. Nasty release and big-time finish on the YAC!” Clark wrote.

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant also defended Daniels’ decision to target Diggs on the decisive play. He pointed to the quarterback’s ability to identify the coverage and trust his receiver to win the matchup.

“Quit playing. Jayden Daniels sat in the pocket, identified the coverage and where he was going pre-snap, and delivered. He trusted his receiver to win the one-on-one battle… Well executed,” Bryant wrote.

SET YOUR LINEUPS:PFN’s Free Fantasy Start/Sit Optimizer

The connection between Daniels and Diggs also became a talking point during a segment on the “Nightcap” podcast where Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco discussed the quarterback’s decision to look toward the veteran receiver when Washington needed a touchdown late in the game.

“Great players lean on who they can count on. Kind of like Jayden Daniels. When the rubber needed to meet the road, who did Jayden Daniels go to?” Sharpe remarked

Ochocinco then explained why Diggs remains capable of beating defenders without needing additional help from the offensive scheme.

“Diggs is one of them. He always has been. He’s a phenomenal route runner regardless of how old he is. He can still, you know, dice your [expletive] up. You get out there and leave him by yourself if you want to,” Ochocinco said.

As for Jayden Daniels, the Commanders QB has had a decent campaign so far for Washington. According to PFN’s QB Impact Metric, Daniels ranks 15th among quarterbacks through seven games of the 2026 season with a grade of 77.4.

He has recorded 1,499 passing yards and 10 touchdowns against two interceptions on 138 completions and 232 attempts. His +4.1 CPOE ranks seventh, while his 48.1 success rate ranks 11th.

The Commanders improved to 3-5-1 with the victory, moving two games behind the NFC East-leading Giants and securing the head-to-head tiebreaker after their previous meeting ended in a tie.

Washington will next host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, November 23.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.