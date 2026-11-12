Deion Sanders Jr. Takes Aim at Ex-ESPN Star, Calling Him a Fool in Response to Shedeur Sanders Critique

Shedeur Sanders came within one play of turning his first start of the season into a memorable overtime win, but the Cleveland Browns ultimately fell 23-22 to the New Orleans Saints.

The defeat did not stop the quarterback from delivering an impressive individual performance, though former ESPN analyst Rob Parker took a different takeaway from the result.

Parker argued that Sanders’ strong individual numbers mattered less than Cleveland failing to beat a struggling Saints team. The criticism seemingly caught the attention of Sanders’ brother, Deion Sanders Jr., who responded with a pointed biblical message on social media.

Deion Sanders Jr. Appears to Take Aim at Rob Parker Over Shedeur’s Performance

Sanders spent the first eight games of the season behind Deshaun Watson, who won the starting quarterback job during the offseason. However, Watson’s absence after entering concussion protocol opened the door for Sanders to make his first start of the campaign against New Orleans.

The young quarterback finished with 19 completions on 31 attempts for 297 yards and two touchdowns. His second score came in overtime when he connected with Harold Fannin Jr. for a 39-yard catch-and-run touchdown that brought Cleveland within a point of the Saints.

Cleveland chose to go for two and the win rather than kick the tying extra point, with Monken later explaining that the Browns likely would not have received another possession.

However, New Orleans’ pass rush quickly put Sanders under pressure, and he scrambled toward the right side before attempting a pass to Denzel Boston.

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The throw fell incomplete, and the Browns lost the game. Parker focused much of his criticism on Sanders, suggesting the loss could loom large if Cleveland ultimately misses the playoffs.

“It’s about winning football games, and when you play the worst team in the league, one of the worst, the Jets are the worst, the 2-5 Saints, you gotta win that game,” Parker said. “Everybody beats them like a drum, and you go in there, and you can’t get a W.”

“If the Browns don’t make the playoffs, you remember this. It’ll be the game that Shedeur couldn’t light up the bad and terrible Saints. Have context in your life. Stop doing these surfacey stats and looking at people and celebrating a lot.”

Parker’s criticism did not appear to sit well with Sanders Jr., who seemed to take an indirect shot at the analyst with a biblical reference.

“‘Fools have no interest in understanding; they only want to air their own opinions’ Proverbs 18:2,” Sanders Jr. wrote.

Despite the Saints’ loss, Sanders also had some support from Cleveland head coach Todd Monken, who shared appreciation for the quarterback’s preparation and effort following the game. Monken acknowledged that Sanders was not flawless but said the difficult circumstances surrounded his return to the starting lineup.

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“But for a guy that really hasn’t taken snaps with the ones in what, 10 weeks, and we announced him with two weeks left, and you’re eight weeks into the season, so you’re facing 2½ months, you’re basically running cards to come in there and continue to battle, really, really proud of him,” Monken said.

However, Sanders will not retain the starting position for Cleveland’s upcoming game. The Browns already announced that Watson will take over as the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Watson led the Browns to a 5-3 record in their first eight games. He ranks No. 24 in the PFN QB Impact with a 70.3 grade.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.