‘Jason Garrett’s Weird Parables Didn’t Get You Fired Up?’ — NFL Fans Believe Cowboys Icon Dez Bryant Just Took a Subtle Shot at His Former Coaches

Dez Bryant spent most of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, playing under prominent coaches along the way. But after hearing Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen address his team, Bryant couldn’t help but wonder what his own career might have looked like with a coach like that.

In fact, the former wide receiver said he felt “robbed” after listening to Coen, and fans took the comment as a subtle jab at the coaches he played for in Dallas.

Dez Bryant’s Reaction to Liam Coen Has Fans Talking

The Jaguars have quickly become one of the NFL’s more complete teams under Coen. After winning 13 games last season, Jacksonville has opened this year 6-2. The team ranks No. 4 with a PFN Defense Impact Score of 85.9 and No. 6 with a PFN Offense Impact Score of 83.1.

But the way the Jaguars are playing isn’t the only thing that caught Bryant’s attention. It was Coen’s address to the locker room that left the former Cowboys star wishing he had experienced that kind of leadership during his career.

“This is the question I want to ask: How great do we really want to be? Because we could sit here and say, ‘All right, we’re at 6-2, just had a good win,’ or we can say, ‘We’re going to be great.’ And I don’t mean on Sunday in the game. I’m talking about today,” Coen told his players.

Coen continued to push his players, stressing that the pursuit of greatness had to show up in their daily work.

“I’m talking about Wednesday. I’m talking about every single [expletive] thing that we do throughout the week to continue the pursuit of greatness. I’m not asking you to go from good to great in a [expletive] day. I’m asking us to go and pursue greatness with a relentless attack.”

The message clearly struck a chord with Bryant. He took to X to share his reaction, writing, “Whenever I hear coaches talk like this… I feel like I was robbed of my career! Turn up, Coach Coen!”

For many fans, Jason Garrett was the obvious name behind Bryant’s comment. Garrett spent a decade as the Cowboys’ head coach, leading the team to three playoff appearances. Dallas reached the Divisional Round each time but never made it past that stage.

“You had Jason Garrett. Of course, you were robbed,” one fan joked.

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Another fan sarcastically asked, “Do you mean to tell me that Jason Garrett’s weird parables didn’t get you fired up to go die on the football field?”

A third X user jokingly asked, “You mean Garrett didn’t do this!?”

Another fan simply wrote, “Jab at Jason Garrett?”

But one fan instead blamed Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, who recently drew criticism after arguing that there is “zero correlation” between coaching salaries and winning.

The fan wrote, “Jerry robs all Cowboys of their careers.”

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One fan took Bryant’s comments as a possible explanation for why the Cowboys have struggled to get over the hump. The fan argued that Dallas’ lack of a strong team culture has held the franchise back, especially given the talent it has had over the past two decades.

“If the Cowboys had had this type of culture throughout these last 20 or so years, with all the talent they have had, they might’ve had a Super Bowl ring or two. But that’s the problem in Dallas. It’s the culture, and it ain’t anything near like what they have in Jacksonville,” they posted.

The Jaguars still have a long way to go before they can turn their recent success into a championship, but Coen appears to have the team buying into his approach.

And if Bryant’s reaction is any indication, the coach is already making an impression beyond Jacksonville’s locker room.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.