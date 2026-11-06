‘I Don’t Believe You,’ ‘I Am So Sorry’ — Ryan Clark Reveals Awkward Message From ESPN Producer Immediately After His Firing

Ryan Clark’s departure from ESPN came as a surprise, not just to viewers but also to some people working behind the scenes. The former NFL safety was informed of his firing while he was still working on “NFL Live,” leaving little time for him or his colleagues to process the news.

The awkwardness continued after Clark signed off from what became his final “NFL Live” appearance. While traveling afterward, he received a message from a SportsCenter producer who apparently had not been informed of his dismissal.

Ryan Clark Recalls Awkward Text Exchange With ESPN Producer

Speaking on the “All The Smoke Podcast,” Clark explained that ESPN executives had to inform him of the decision earlier than planned because news of the network’s upcoming changes was beginning to leak. He was originally expected to receive the news alongside other organizational announcements the following day.

However, ESPN executive Seth Markman contacted him during a commercial break on NFL Live to let him know what was happening.

“What’s crazy about it is, I’ve seen other people write that they were getting, or that people were calling in, or the news was starting to get out, so people were calling to ask questions about it, and that’s why they called me, which could be fair,” Clark said.

“But when the person on the phone’s quote is, in jest, in sarcasm, ‘Our friends at OutKick are going to leak it.’ And listen, bro, when I see these stories, or when I see these tweets and posts, I don’t comment on them, I don’t say anything, but this is what I was told on the phone,” he added.

The most uncomfortable moment came after Clark had already left the ESPN studio.

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He was scheduled to appear on SportsCenter later that day before heading out for a podcast training camp tour. However, a producer, unaware that he had been fired, sent him a message asking whether he was ready for the segment.

“I’m riding down the street, leaving my neighborhood, and I’m getting a text message like, ‘Hey, you ready to hop on for SportsCenter?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, no, bro, I got fired.’ And the producer hits me with a ‘laugh out loud, I don’t believe you.’ And I was like, ‘Nah, this is real.’ Two minutes later, he goes, ‘I’m so sorry.’ That’s processing it.”

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Ryan Clark Moves Forward With New Media Opportunities

Despite the unexpected end of his ESPN career, Clark has already begun building his future outside the network.

His podcast, “The Pivot,” has continued to grow, securing a major distribution partnership with Netflix. He has also launched The Pivot Sports in collaboration with NFL Films, giving him another opportunity to expand his presence in sports media.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.