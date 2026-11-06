‘It’s Not His Fault,’ ‘You Can’t Ask Me To Pay’ — Analyst Believes Lamar Jackson Doesn’t Deserve a Record-Setting Contract After Injury Woes

Lamar Jackson is going to be out of the lineup for quite some time as he’s headed to the injured reserve list after suffering an injury to his throwing hand against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.

The blow has already derailed the Baltimore Ravens’ season, but it could also have some drastic financial ramifications for the two-time MVP. One analyst believes his latest injury should leave the franchise with doubts about potentially paying him this offseason.

Colin Cowherd Isn’t Sure Lamar Jackson Is Worth a Max Extension

The biggest concern surrounding Jackson right now is the injury bug. Last season, he missed time and wasn’t operating at the same level even after his return. Ultimately, that ended up costing the Ravens a playoff spot, leading to a head coaching change.

This year, after starting 3-1, an ankle sprain kept him out for three weeks. Returning against the Bills, a fluke injury has once again sidelined him for an extended period of time.

For Colin Cowherd, those problems are becoming too frequent for the Ravens to completely overlook. On the latest episode of “The Herd” on FS1, he made it clear that he isn’t on board with giving Jackson another mammoth deal.

“There’s a lot of questions, like, is it a money thing? Is he practising? Is he playing? I’m not blaming him for the injury to his thumb. It’s not his fault. It is his reality.”

But that reality could end up hurting him in the long run. Signed to a five-year deal worth $260 million that expires at the end of the 2027 season, he is in line for another extension that would likely pay him upwards of $60 million per year.

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However, for Cowherd, the issues with Jackson extend beyond his injury history. For him, there are a lot of key boxes that make a quarterback great that the iconic dual-threat QB isn’t ticking.

“When you’re talking about availability, I don’t get that with Lamar. Communication?

way below average. Like, organization walking around on eggshells. I’m not interested… I want answers. I don’t want to go into a season with questions. Is he playing? Is he practising? I could live with it with a linebacker. I don’t want to deal with it with a QB.”

It remains to be seen if the Ravens also follow a similar line of thinking moving forward. With the trade for Jacoby Brissett, it’s clear the franchise has no plans on punting on the season. But at 4-5, time is running out.

The Ravens’ next opportunity to get things going comes in Week 10 on Monday Night Football when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.