‘Acting Like He Isn’t Gonna Get Fired,’ ‘Performing for TNF’ — NFL Fans React as ‘Frustrated’ Ravens OL Coach Throws His Tablet vs. Jaguars

Dwayne Ledford gave Ravens fans a pretty clear picture of how his Thursday night was going. The offensive line coach threw his tablet on the sideline against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Prime Video’s cameras wasted no time capturing that footage.

Some viewers saw a coach who’d had enough and were glad someone on the sideline looked as frustrated as they felt. Others wanted to know what the display was supposed to accomplish for a team already down to its third quarterback.

Dwayne Ledford’s Tablet Toss Draws Mixed Reactions

The moment traveled quickly after NFL on ESPN shared footage of the incident.

Ledford, who spent five seasons coaching Atlanta’s offensive line before joining Jesse Minter’s staff in February, also serves as Baltimore’s run game coordinator.

“Dwayne Ledford has had enough of the offensive line shenanigans,” reporter Carita Parks wrote.

One fan thought the clip summed up the experience of watching Baltimore’s offense. “Coach Dwayne Ledford perfectly represents the frustration of every Ravens fan,” the fan wrote. Another was even more succinct. “It’s about time,” the viewer wrote.

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Other fans watched the same footage and put the responsibility squarely on Ledford.

“Acting like he isn’t gonna get fired after this season,” one viewer wrote.

“Performing for TNF. Too little too late. All needs to be on the practice field,” another viewer wrote.

Dan Gainor also questioned whether Baltimore should keep Ledford after the season. “Clearly whatever he’s teaching them isn’t working. There’s no way I’d bring him back next year either,” Gainor wrote.

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Baltimore’s Offensive Line Faced a Tough Assignment in Week 9

The Ravens entered Thursday at 4–4 and on a three-game losing streak. Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano was making his first NFL start just four days after coming off the bench in Buffalo.

Lamar Jackson hurt his throwing thumb on Baltimore’s first offensive snap in that game, and Tyler Huntley left with a toe injury. Fagnano was dealing with an ankle injury of his own heading into Thursday.

The Ravens’ quarterback depth chart had already changed by the time Jacksonville came to town. Baltimore had a deal in the works for Jacoby Brissett, but the veteran wasn’t available to start against the Jaguars.

In any case, the Ravens suffered a 33-10 beatdown on primetime to fall to 4-5. Interestingly, Baltimore’s next opportunity to shore things up also comes in primetime, when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.