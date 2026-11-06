‘Feel Bad For Him,’ ‘Gotta Be His Last Year in the NBA’ – Fans React to Lakers Assigning Bronny James to G League

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James has played a limited role in the team’s 7-2 start this season, raising questions about his development and future with the franchise.

The Lakers’ decision to assign him to their G League affiliate has now drawn mixed reactions from fans.

Fans Divided Over Bronny James’ G League Assignment

LA announced on Thursday that James had been assigned to the Coachella Valley Lakers, giving the guard an opportunity to get more playing time. He is averaging 0.8 points in 2.4 minutes per game across five appearances with the NBA team this season.

One fan reacted to the news, saying, “Yeah, this gotta be his last year in the NBA.”

Another commenter wrote, “Lowkey feel bad for him. The expectations on the kid are unbearable.”

Bronny has faced scrutiny since the Lakers selected him in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. Some critics have questioned whether he was ready for the league and argued that his connection to LeBron James accelerated his path to the NBA.

A third fan added, “He was rushed into the NBA if we’re being honest with ourselves. Being the son of a legend in a certain sport must be the worst thing to happen to any child tryna pursue the same path.”

The four-time MVP had previously said he wanted to share an NBA court with his son, and the Lakers ultimately made that possible. Head coach JJ Redick has also spoken about the younger James’ potential as a defender and the need to improve his offensive game.

The former second-round pick showed some progress from long range last season, shooting 38.6% from 3-point distance and occasionally flashing the defensive potential Redick had discussed.

His 2026 preseason was less encouraging. Bronny averaged 2.2 points per game while shooting 25% from the field, leaving him with a minimal role as the Lakers entered the regular season.

Other fans supported the decision to send him to the G League.

One observer remarked, “Honestly, this could be exactly what Bronny needs. He needs consistent minutes and a chance to develop, not just a few minutes here and there in the NBA. The G League gives him that opportunity. Would you rather see him playing regularly there or sitting on the Lakers bench?”

Another response read, “Good move. He needs reps. Gonna slow his development if you don’t give him consistent live action.”

A productive stretch in the G League could strengthen Bronny’s case for a larger role with Los Angeles. He has had few opportunities to establish himself in the NBA rotation, and regular minutes with the affiliate would give the Lakers more chances to evaluate his progress.

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For now, the young guard remains outside the Lakers’ regular rotation. Strong performances with Coachella Valley could help him make a stronger case for more consistent minutes when he returns to the NBA team.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.