’What Does Al Michaels Hate More? ‘He’s Right in a Way’ — NFL Fans React to Veteran Broadcaster’s ‘Disdain’ for Analytics on TNF

The Ravens got their first down, and Al Michaels got another analytics debate.

Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit’s banter during Baltimore’s Thursday night game against Jacksonville struck a familiar nerve with Prime Video viewers. Some were tired of hearing the booth take shots at analytics, while others heard a fair question underneath the joke.

Who takes the heat when a coach goes for it and comes up short?

Al Michaels’ Analytics Banter Gets Fans Talking on Thursday Night Football

Michaels and Herbstreit were on the call for the Week 9 opener at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore entered the game with rookie Joe Fagnano making his first career start after injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley pushed him up the Ravens’ quarterback depth chart. That gave the booth plenty to discuss before Baltimore faced the decision to go for it.

One viewer recounted Herbstreit saying, “Analytics says go,” and Michaels asking, “Well, who do we yell at when they don’t convert?” The viewer took issue with how the booth handled the result.

“Baltimore gets the first down, then the broadcast crew conveniently leaves out the word ‘analytics’ as the reason why,” the viewer wrote.

Awful Announcing shared footage of Michaels and Herbstreit joking about analytics during the game.

NFL analyst Ted Nguyen brought up another of Michaels’ famous aversions. “What does Al Michael hate more? Analytics or vegetables?” Nguyen wrote. Michaels told CNN in 2023 that he had never knowingly eaten a vegetable.

Fantasy Genius went after his report card. “Al Michaels got a D in arithmetic in the 1930s and has never gotten over it,” the account joked.

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Viewers Split Over Al Michaels’ Fourth-Down Point

“He’s right in a way though,” one fan replied. “The NFL is a results-based league, you either get blamed or praised based on the result.”

That take gets at why the same call can sound gutsy on one drive and reckless on another. Once the play is over, the coach has to explain a decision to people who know exactly how it turned out. The numbers are there to help make the decision before the snap, when the coach still has to weigh the distance, field position, and score.

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Some viewers had heard enough of the bit. “I’m so over the Al Michaels vs. analytics schtick every Thursday. We get it, you’re old and don’t understand math. Very impressive,” one viewer wrote.

“What election allows me to vote both of these chuckleheads out?” another viewer asked.

One fan was happy to keep listening. “Al Michaels’ disdain for analytics is hilarious,” the fan wrote.

The conversion is what made this one worth arguing about. A failed attempt would have given the booth an obvious reason to revisit the decision. Baltimore moved the chains, and the viewer who posted the exchange wanted to hear the same discussion after it worked.

That would have been a good opening for Herbstreit to explain what made going for it attractive in the first place, especially with a rookie quarterback making his first start.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.