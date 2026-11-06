‘Everything She Touches Turns Gold,’ ‘Why Does No One Want to Sign Angel Reese?’ — WNBA World Buzzes Over Caitlin Clark’s Historic New Partnership

Caitlin Clark has made history with another major endorsement agreement, this time involving two of the biggest names in sporting goods and footwear retail.

The news drew praise from the WNBA world, while someone used the moment to compare the 2024 No. 1 overall pick’s endorsement success with that of her rival Angel Reese.

Reactions Pour In After Caitlin Clark’s Landmark DICK’S and Foot Locker Deal

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. announced Wednesday that the Indiana Fever star had become the first athlete brand partner in the history of both DICK’S Sporting Goods and Foot Locker under a multi-year, exclusive agreement.

Clark welcomed the partnership and reflected on her childhood connection to the retailers.

“DICK’S Sporting Goods was always a stop before the start of any sports season when I was growing up. Being the first ever brand partner for both them and Foot Locker is a really special full-circle moment. Both brands have deep roots in sport, basketball and sneaker culture, and have strong connections with fans in the U.S. and around the world,” the three-time All-Star said in a statement.

The agreement will feature Clark in national and global marketing campaigns, with both retailers promoting her signature shoes, apparel, and other products. She will also make appearances, attend fan events, participate in retail experiences, and take part in community programs.

Misty Winston, host of “The Misty Winston Show,” reacted to the news that neither retailer had previously signed an athlete as a brand partner.

“This is kind of crazy,” Winston said.

When Fox Business shared the announcement, one fan brought up Reese.

“Why does no one want to sign with Angel Reese?” the fan asked.

Reese, who joined the Atlanta Dream in a trade with the Chicago Sky before the 2026 season, has had several endorsement agreements of her own, including partnerships with Reebok, Cash App, and McDonald’s.

She also appeared on the Victoria’s Secret runway, while her McDonald’s partnership included the Angel Reese Special. Reebok extended her agreement in 2024, with her first signature shoe, the Angel Reese 1, arriving in September 2025, ahead of its originally planned 2026 release.

The WNBA community enthusiastically responded to Clark’s announcement.

“She is becoming a global superstar,” sports commentator Let’s Talk Sports wrote.

Ken Swift added, “Love this.”

“Chess not checkers,” another fan remarked.

An observer offered a broader reaction to Clark’s growing profile.

“Caitlin’s book is already a bestseller … Everything she touches turns to gold,” she tweeted.

Ed Stack, executive chairman of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc., said the company sees the former Iowa star as someone who can bring more fans closer to basketball and other sports. He also pointed to her interest in golf, football, soccer, baseball, and softball as part of her appeal to customers across the company’s businesses.

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The deal gives DICK’S and Foot Locker another high-profile way to build around Clark’s reach with basketball fans while expanding that connection across both brands’ wider sports and retail audiences.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.