‘He Thinks That He’s the Best Football Man in the Building’ — Hall of Famer Reveals Why Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Won’t Pay Top HC Salaries

When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones has never been one to back down from criticism. But his latest defense of the team’s coaching philosophy has sparked a debate, with a Pro Football Hall of Famer questioning whether the Cowboys owner’s ego is getting in the way of success.

Jones insists there is “zero correlation” between a head coach’s salary and winning games, using that argument to defend Brian Schottenheimer’s lower-tier contract. However, Cris Carter isn’t buying it.

Cris Carter Calls Out Jerry Jones’ Spending Priorities

Appearing on “105.3 The Fan,” Jones pushed back against criticism of his coaching salary structure. “There is zero correlation between how much you pay a coach or how many coaches you have as to winning. There is no correlation,” Jones said. “And that’s a random sample of years and all 32 teams involved. So put that in your hopper and smoke it.”

Speaking on Inside Football, Carter questioned that argument and pointed out how Jones spends money on other things.

“We know for certain things, his boats, his plane, his motor home, his stadium, the practice facility, there are some things where man, he will not spare any expense. He will get the top of the line.”

Carter’s read on Jones was that the Cowboys owner believes he himself is “the best football man in the building,” and that he can “basically win with anyone.”

The elite standard for NFL head coaching salaries has skyrocketed in recent years. Established names like Andy Reid, Sean Payton, and John Harbaugh command anywhere from $20 million to $25 million annually.

Meanwhile, Schottenheimer’s estimated salary falls between $4.5 million and $8 million per year, placing him well outside the top 15 highest-paid coaches in the league.

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“The coaches you should be looking at are the coaches who are coaching for the first time, and what their salaries are,” Carter explained.

He then highlighted several examples, including Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, who reportedly earn around $13 million a year.

Carter also mentioned New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, who reportedly earns around $12 million despite being a first-time head coach.

“These guys, as first-time head coaches, are making three times [as Schottenheimer]. Liam Coen’s making twice as much as your coach. Like, man, this is an arms race,” Carter added.

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Unlike player contracts, coaching salaries do not count against the salary cap, which gives owners the freedom to spend more money on experienced coaches and build stronger coaching staffs.

The criticism comes as Dallas continues to struggle under Schottenheimer. The Cowboys have posted a 10-14-1 record during his tenure and are currently 3-5 this season.

They also rank No. 22 in Pro Football Network’s Team Impact Score, with an overall grade of 71.6.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.