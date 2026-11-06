‘He’s a Threat to Go the Distance on Any Play’ — Tom Brady Names 1 Non-QB Candidate Among 4 MVP Favorites

Tom Brady wouldn’t crown an MVP this early in the season, but the short list he offered instead made room for one running back, the Detroit Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs.

Brady listed Gibbs with Josh Allen, Brock Purdy, and Jared Goff. Gibbs, the only non-quarterback in the group, ran 23 times for 153 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s 19-15 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Why Tom Brady Included Jahmyr Gibbs Alongside 3 Quarterbacks on His MVP List

Brady, who won the award three times with the New England Patriots, made his reluctance plain: “There’s nothing I like less than trying to figure out who’s the MVP not even halfway through the season.”

When he reached Gibbs, Brady pointed straight to the Vikings game: “And last, someone who’s a non-quarterback, Jahmyr Gibbs. 150-plus yards last week against the Vikings’ defense. He’s a threat to go the distance on any play.”

Through Week 8, Gibbs’ 773 rushing yards rank second in the NFL, and his eight rushing touchdowns are tied for third. He has added 34 catches for 285 yards and two more scores, good for 1,058 scrimmage yards and 10 total touchdowns in seven games.

According to Next Gen Stats, Gibbs has gained 123 rushing yards over expected through Week 8, fifth in the NFL. Pro Football Network’s NFL RB Impact Grade has Gibbs at 89.5 through Week 8, third of 46 graded running backs.

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Coming back to Brady’s MVP picks, Allen came first in the conversation. “Josh Allen’s playing great football at that quarterback position. We know it impacts the team so much on Sunday, and Josh is throwing it in. He’s running it in. He’s doing a great job,” Brady said.

Notably, Allen’s nine rushing touchdowns through Week 8 are second in the NFL, one more than Gibbs. He has also thrown for 1,793 yards and 11 touchdowns with a 101.1 passer rating, eighth of 31 qualified quarterbacks, and the 6-1 Bills sit first in the AFC East.

Brady also tied Purdy’s play directly to the 49ers’ record: “Brock Purdy, the 6-1 Niners. I don’t think they would be in that position without Brock’s steady, dependable, consistent play. He’s done so many great things.”

Through Week 8, Purdy has thrown for 1,748 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions on 69.2% passing, and his 110.1 passer rating is third of 31 qualified quarterbacks. Purdy’s 87.7 PFN QB Impact Grade ranks second in the NFL, behind only Joe Burrow.

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Brady’s praise for Goff, meanwhile, came from recent experience: “Covered him now in back-to-back weeks. Total command of the offense, doing such a great job distributing the ball deep to Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra (St. Brown). He’s got it all going.”

Goff’s 1,964 passing yards through Week 8 rank seventh in the NFL. He has thrown 15 touchdowns against one interception, and his 110.0 passer rating is fourth of 31 qualified quarterbacks. The Lions, 5-2 and third in the NFC North, are the only team with two players among Brady’s four.

For his MVP campaign, Gibbs would have to overcome more than a decade of MVP history. Adrian Peterson was the last non-quarterback to win the award in 2012, with every MVP since going to a quarterback.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.