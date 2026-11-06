‘Get This Man Out of Here,’ ‘Spreading Misinformation’ — NFL Fans Call Out Al Michaels’ Mistake About Trevor Lawrence on TNF Broadcast

It’s another Thursday night of NFL action, and fans across the United States are tuned into the Jacksonville Jaguars-Baltimore Ravens game. Of course, the game is being shown on Amazon Prime, with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit calling the action on “Thursday Night Football.”

As usual, those fans are airing their grievances after hearing Michaels’ share incorrect information about Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The social media world was on fire with comments.

Al Michaels Hears It from NFL Fans on Thursday Night

Early in the first quarter, Michaels commented that Lawrence was drafted by the Jaguars in the 2001 NFL Draft. In actuality, Lawrence, who ranks third on PFN’s QB Impact Metric, was drafted out of Clemson as the No. 1 overall pick by Jacksonville in the 2021 NFL Draft.

If NFL fans might not be watching the “Thursday Night Football” telecast, MLFootball’s X account offered video proof of Michaels’ miscue:

One NFL observer set the record straight in his comment after hearing Michaels say what he did on the telecast. The person posted on social media, “Al Michaels is off to a hot start. Trevor Lawrence was drafted in 2001 everyone.”

This Ravens fan also wanted NFL fans to know a few things about Lawrence and Michaels, too. The fan wrote, “Al Michaels just said back in ‘01 Trevor Lawrence was the first overall pick. I think unc needs to retire.”

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Additionally, one Jaguars fan didn’t miss Michaels’ comment at all. He, too, wanted to set the record straight when it came to Lawrence’s draft position in a humorous way. The fan posted online, “Per Al Michaels, Trevor Lawrence was the number one overall in 2001. We signed him when he was 2.”

Just how long has Lawrence played in the NFL? This NFL observer had an interesting take: “Yeah, I don’t think Trevor has played 25 seasons. Al is losing it.”

For this fan, Michaels’ age might be showing through a little bit too much on these Amazon Prime telecasts. The fan posted, “Al Michaels dementia [expletive] starting off hot, ‘Back in 2001 Trevor Lawrence was drafted #1.’ Get this man out of here.”

As for this NFL observer, he really thinks that Michaels is just out here putting bad information on TV. The observer wrote online, “Al Micheals is legit delirious in the booth spreading misinformation. He just said Trevor Lawrence was drafted in 2001 … This can’t be legal.”

This fan also stated the obvious when hearing Michaels make that statement. The NFL fan wrote, “Al Michaels gotta go man. Trevor Lawrence wasn’t drafted in 2001 lol.”

Another person watching the Jaguar-Ravens game believes it is high time for Michaels to get out of the broadcast booth. The person headed out to social media and posted, “Man get Al Michaels out the booth lol he said Trevor Lawrence was the #1 pick in 2001”.

The good, or maybe bad, news for these NFL fans watching Thursday night’s game is that there’s still a second half to be played.

Michaels will also be under a microscope in the second half. The veteran broadcaster has already faced heavy criticism from viewers at points this season, so another noticeable mistake would only add to the scrutiny surrounding his calls.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.