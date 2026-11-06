‘Rotting the Ounce of Culture We Had,’ ‘Get (Brian Schottenheimer) Outta There’ — Cowboys Fans Slam HC After Dak Prescott’s Critique of Offense

This offseason, after the Dallas Cowboys made a bunch of additions to the defensive side of the football, there was legitimate hope that they could emerge as a true contender in the NFC. However, through the first half of the year, things have gone disastrously in Dallas.

At 3-5, they are currently out of the playoff picture, and while their defensive issues have been undeniable, the offense hasn’t been firing on all cylinders either. Dak Prescott alluded to that problem, leading fans to point the finger at head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Brian Schottenheimer Blamed for Cowboys’ Offensive Struggles

So far this year, the team has ranked dead last in PFN’s Defense Impact Metric. While the fan base was expecting some improvement on that side of the football, that is a worrying trend that has continued from last season.

While Dallas’ defense has been its biggest statistical weakness, the offense has also faced scrutiny despite ranking fourth in PFN’s Offense Impact Metric. The Cowboys are averaging 27.4 points per game, but Prescott believes they have not consistently performed to the standards they established before the season.

He himself is ranked at number 12 in PFN’s QB Impact Metric, and has had a few uneven performances this season already. Unfortunately, when he was asked about their identity on the offensive side of the ball, he did not sound too sure about it.

“Yeah, sure, I mean, is it one we’re proud of? I don’t know,” the Cowboys star confessed.

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Fans, of course, were taken aback by the comments. Fearing the worst for their team, they believed his comments were a clear shot at Schottenheimer, who has come under intense scrutiny for his stint as head coach.

“Dak takes shots at Schottenheimer left and right,” one fan exclaimed, as another fan claimed, “Shotty is rotting the ounce of culture we had.”

“It’s so over,” one fan waved the white flag, adding, “Draft season, here we come lol.”

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That feeling of the year being over permeated throughout the fan base, as another fan claimed, “Throw this whole year away, man, lol.”

But for a lot of fans, that change needs to come with consequences. Even though owner and general manager Jerry Jones has made it clear that he’s not entertaining the idea of a head coaching change, fans were less enthused about continuing with Schottenheimer.

“Not even a robot anymore, look what you did to my team, Brian,” as one fan accused. Another fan demanded, “Get Schotty [expletive] tf out of here.”

It remains to be seen if the comments from Prescott change the way the Cowboys operate for the rest of the year. Given the state of their division, a spot in the playoffs isn’t out of the realm of possibility just yet.

The hope has to be that his comments can spark something in the team and potentially the coaching staff as well.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.