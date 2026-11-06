‘They Have Absolutely Zero Idea,’ ‘It’s Too Late Now’ — NFL Analyst, Fans React to Chargers OC Mike McDaniel Announcing Major Change for Week 9

Mike McDaniel is changing his vantage point in Week 9, but the Los Angeles Chargers fans are far more interested in whether the offense can finally change its results.

The offensive coordinator plans to move from the sideline to the booth against the Houston Texans. McDaniel will still call plays for the winless Chargers, and after watching Los Angeles score 9 points against the Rams, many wondered how much the new seat would help.

Analyst Questions What the Chargers Are Trying To Fix

“I think we’re going to try that this week,” McDaniel said in footage shared by Ari Meirov. “Seems like a good action to take based on how things have gone this year.”

Jim Harbaugh had already confirmed during the bye week that McDaniel would keep calling plays. The first game back ended in a 24–9 loss to the Rams, and the result brought fresh criticism of McDaniel and the offense.

Analyst Sam Monson saw the booth move as another sign that Los Angeles was still searching for answers.

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“There’s never been a team more lost than the Chargers right now,” Monson wrote. “They have absolutely zero idea what’s broken or how to put it right.”

Steve Palazzolo had a second adjustment in mind, joking that the Chargers should borrow a page from the locker room debates that seem to follow a losing streak.

“They need a move to the booth AND ping pong table removal. Only way to salvage the season,” Palazzolo wrote.

“This is going to fix everything,” YouTuber Garrett Greenlee posted, taking a sarcastic dig at the move. “10-7 is only a matter of time.”

The joke works because 10–7 would require the Chargers to win every game they have left. Right now, they’re trying to get the first one.

Fans Doubt a Move Upstairs Will Change Much Against Houston

“It’s too late now lol,” one fan wrote.

Another fan offered an alternative location for the call sheet.

“Buddy, you could call the game from a 711 bathroom, and it wouldn’t make a difference,” the fan wrote.

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“Then next week he can move from the booth to the unemployment line 😂,” Bovada joked.

Two other responses went straight to McDaniel’s job security. “How in the world does this man keep a job in the NFL?” one fan asked. Another wrote, “7 weeks and each week you are worse… what job besides this allows you to keep your position lmao.” See the original reaction.

There’s a practical reason to try the booth. From above, a play caller can get a broader view of how defenders line up and where they move after the snap. McDaniel also discussed an adjustment with more direct consequences for the offense ahead of Houston, getting running back Omarion Hampton more involved.

Justin Herbert entered Week 9 with five touchdown passes and 10 interceptions in seven games. He ranked No. 35, the worst in the league, with a grade of 61.0 in PFN’s QB Impact Rankings.

The change upstairs will be easy to spot on the broadcast. Against DeMeco Ryans’ defense, the more interesting thing to watch is what happens on the ground. If Hampton can help keep the Chargers out of obvious passing downs, Herbert may get a few more chances to work with the calls coming from McDaniel’s new seat.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.