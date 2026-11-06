What Happened to Lamar Jackson, and How Long Will He Be Out? Latest Update on Ravens Star’s Injury and Why He’s Missing Week 9 vs. Jaguars

The Baltimore Ravens suffered their third consecutive loss on Sunday, falling 36-10 to the Buffalo Bills. However, the most devastating blow for Baltimore came at the quarterback position, as Lamar Jackson lasted just one play in his highly anticipated return from an ankle injury before suffering another injury.

With Jackson now facing a potentially season-ending injury, questions remain about his recovery timeline, Baltimore’s ability to remain competitive without him, and what the latest setback could mean for his long-term future with the franchise.

What Happened to Lamar Jackson and Why He’s Missing Week 9 vs. Jaguars?

Jackson made his return to the Ravens’ lineup on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills after being sidelined for three consecutive games because of an ankle injury. His comeback was cut incredibly short, as he managed to play just one snap before suffering an injury to his right thumb.

The injury occurred when Jackson attempted to throw a pass and Bills outside linebacker Greg Rousseau made contact with his right hand while trying to disrupt the throw. Jackson’s right thumb struck Rousseau’s arm on his follow-through, leaving the thumb visibly out of place.

Jackson later walked off the field to receive medical attention, and the Ravens ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Jackson is now expected to miss at least four upcoming games as Baltimore prepares to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, and Houston Texans. His absence will be a huge setback for a Ravens team that has struggled to maintain its offensive production when he has been unavailable.

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Since 2019, the Ravens have had a 7-14 record in games Jackson has not started. The team’s struggles have continued this season, with Baltimore managing just six touchdowns across 18 quarters without him.

Jackson currently ranks No. 5 in the PFN’s NFL QB Impact Rankings with an 84.8 grade.

How Long Will Lamar Jackson Be Out?

Following the loss to the Bills, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter revealed that Jackson would undergo surgery to address the thumb injury. Minter also indicated that Jackson would be placed on injured reserve, describing the injury as potentially season-ending.

However, Baltimore has yet to provide a definitive timetable for his recovery or establish when Jackson could realistically return to the field.

Jackson’s injury has also brought renewed attention to his uncertain contractual situation in Baltimore. His current agreement runs through the 2027 season, but he and the Ravens failed to reach a contract extension before the start of the season.

Jackson represents himself during contract negotiations and remains at the center of a complicated situation. His future with the Ravens has become a major talking point because his projected $84.34 million salary cap figure for 2027 would pose a significant financial challenge for Baltimore.

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Unless Baltimore reaches a new extension with Jackson before then, he would enter the next offseason with just one playing season remaining on his current deal. The Ravens could also restructure his contract to address his 2027 cap hit.

It has also fueled a discussion about whether Jackson has already played his final game in a Ravens uniform.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.