What Happened to Tyler Loop, and Who’s Starting at Kicker for the Ravens in Week 9? Everything To Know About His Injury and Replacement Jake Moody

The Baltimore Ravens entered the season with Tyler Loop firmly in place as their kicker after he spent training camp as the only kicker on the roster. However, injuries and missed opportunities have forced the team to make another change at a position that has already caused problems this season.

With Loop now on injured reserve, the team must turn to a familiar face who has been waiting for his chance. Here is what happened to the second-year kicker and why Jake Moody will handle the job next.

What Tyler Loop’s Injury Means for the Ravens’ Kicking Job and Jake Moody

Loop is dealing with a right groin injury. Head coach Jesse Minter said Monday that Loop was ‘dealing with something small that kind of became a little bit more,’ but did not specify when the injury worsened.

Baltimore has since placed him on injured reserve, which means he must miss at least four games. He could become eligible to return in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Loop also struggled during the loss to Buffalo. He missed a 34-yard field goal off the left upright while the Ravens trailed 13-7. He also sent the opening kickoff out of bounds, giving the Bills possession at their 40-yard line before they scored.

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These mistakes added to a difficult second season for the kicker. Loop made 30 of 34 field goals as a rookie, but he has converted just 13 of 17 attempts through eight games this year. He has made all 18 of his extra-point attempts.

Baltimore, which ranks 26th on PFN’s NFL Offense Impact Rankings, will turn to practice-squad kicker Jake Moody to replace him. Moody will handle the kicking duties Thursday night against Jacksonville.

Minter confirmed that the veteran will handle kicking duties against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. Thursday is set to mark Moody’s first game appearance with the Ravens.

The 26-year-old has already spent time with Baltimore this year. The team first signed Moody to its practice squad after final roster cuts on Aug. 31, then released him Sept. 15 following Loop’s strong start to the regular season. Baltimore brought him back on Oct. 20 to create competition during Loop’s struggles.

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Moody was the No. 99 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, selected by the San Francisco 49ers. He made 84% of his field goals as a rookie and helped San Francisco reach Super Bowl LVIII. However, he struggled in 2024, making 24 of 34 attempts, before the 49ers released him after the 2025 season opener.

He later found better results with the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders. Moody made eight of nine field goals for Chicago and 10 of 11 for Washington last season. He signed a $1.5 million deal with Washington for 2026 but lost the training-camp competition to rookie Drew Stevens.

Across his NFL career, Moody has made 64 of 82 field goals, an accuracy rate of 78%. He has also converted 107 of 110 extra points and made eight of 14 attempts from 50 yards or longer.

Moody now has an opportunity to handle Baltimore’s kicking duties while Loop recovers. His performance over the next month could also influence the Ravens’ plans at the position after Loop becomes eligible to return.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.