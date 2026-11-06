What Happened to Tyler Huntley, and How Long Will He Be Out? Latest Update on Ravens QB’s Injury and Why He’s Missing Week 9 vs. Jaguars

Former Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley has stepped in for Lamar Jackson this season, as the two-time NFL MVP has missed significant game time with a high left ankle sprain. Huntley returned to the bench in the Ravens’ Week 8 clash against the Buffalo Bills, but entered after Jackson sustained a thumb injury on Baltimore’s first offensive play.

Huntley also left the game with an injury and was replaced by rookie Joe Fagnano. So, what happened to Huntley, and how long will he be out?

What Happened to Tyler Huntley, and How Long Will He Be Out?

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that tests revealed Huntley had suffered a season-ending turf toe injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Huntley’s season is likely over as a result.

“Sources: tests revealed that Ravens’ QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley suffered a season-ending turf toe injury. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is out indefinitely with a thumb injury, Huntley’s season is over due to turf toe, and QB Joe Fagnano will start Thursday night vs. Jacksonville,” Schefter wrote.

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After his college football career in Utah, Huntley joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2020, where he alternated between the practice squad and Baltimore’s active roster. In the ensuing years, Huntley has mostly racked up game time due to Jackson’s various injuries and as relief for the four-time Pro Bowler.

Huntley was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games despite making just four regular-season starts for the Ravens and finishing seventh in overall Pro Bowl voting among AFC quarterbacks.

In 2024, Huntley bounced around the league, signing with the Cleveland Browns before being released, rejoining the Ravens’ practice squad, and finally being signed by the Miami Dolphins.

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Huntley rejoined the Browns in 2025 before being released, then re-signed with the Ravens’ practice squad and eventually appeared in five games, making two starts while Jackson dealt with injuries.

In March, the former Utes standout signed a two-year, $5 million contract extension with the Ravens that can be worth up to $11 million with incentives. Huntley started in three games during Jackson’s absence, accounting for one win and two losses.

With Jackson out indefinitely due to his thumb injury, Huntley’s unfortunate injury has robbed him of a chance to get significant game time for the Ravens. Huntley earned a PFN’s NFL QB Impact score of 73.2 (No. 19 in the NFL) after amassing 727 passing yards on 69.1% completion, 4 touchdowns and 1 interception.

ESPN reported that the Ravens were trading for Arizona Cardinals veteran Jacoby Brissett to address their quarterback woes, with the move expected to be sealed this weekend.

On Monday, the Ravens signed Austin Reed to their practice squad, and on Tuesday, they signed Kedon Slovis from the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad to their 53-man roster to bolster their depleted quarterback room ahead of their Week 9 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.