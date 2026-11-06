Ravens’ QB Depth Chart With Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley Out: Who Is Starting for Baltimore Under Center After Surprise Jacoby Brissett Trade?

The Baltimore Ravens are in a dire situation heading into Week 9. After Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle injury in Week 4, he was out of action until their Week 8 showdown against the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, his return lasted all of one offensive play.

Jackson suffered a right thumb injury that will require surgery, and Baltimore plans to place him on injured reserve. But to make matters worse, his backup, Tyler Huntley, also suffered a season-ending turf toe injury in the same game. As a result, the Ravens are reportedly finalizing a trade for Jacoby Brissett this week.

Now, the Ravens await a Week 9 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Situation

When he was on the field, Jackson was performing at an elite level, ranking at number 2 on PFN’s NFL Quarterback Impact metrics. In his absence, Huntley tried to hold down the ship, but he went 1-2 before Jackson’s return in the Bills game.

But with injuries to both of them, the Ravens trotted out their undrafted free agent rookie signing Joe Fagnano for the rest of the game. Completing 10 of 21 passes, Fagnano totaled just 91 yards, took three sacks, threw an interception, and lost a fumble.

As a result, the Ravens moved quickly to work out a trade for Brissett, who had just been benched by the Arizona Cardinals for Gardner Minshew. Unfortunately, that deal won’t be finalized before they take on the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

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Fagnano will make his first NFL start Thursday night against Jacksonville.

A seven-year career at the collegiate level saw him split time between Maine and UConn. His best year undoubtedly came in 2025, when he threw for 3,448 yards and 28 touchdowns against just one interception, as the Huskies went 9-3 during the regular season.

The Ravens will be hoping that he can capture some of that magic in Week 9. But against a Jaguars team that ranks fourth on PFN’s NFL Defense Impact metrics and has given up the second-fewest points of all teams in the NFL, that will be a huge challenge for the rookie.

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Behind Fagnano, Baltimore has Kedon Slovis on the 53-man roster and Austin Reed on the practice squad.

Slovis signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2024 but was waived after training camp before spending his rookie season on the Houston Texans’ practice squad.

After Houston released him following the 2025 preseason, Slovis joined Arizona’s practice squad and was later promoted to the active roster. Green Bay signed him to its practice squad in September 2026 before Baltimore added him to its 53-man roster.

His only regular-season NFL action came last season with the Cardinals, when he attempted two passes and finished with minus-2 passing yards.

Given how dire the quarterback situation already is, the Ravens’ expectation has to be that they don’t have to make another change this week either. And, if all goes according to plan, Brissett should be ready to start by the time Week 10 rolls around.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.