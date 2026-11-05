‘A Clown Comment,’ ‘Shameful’ — NFL Fans Slam Skip Bayless for Wanting To ‘Execute’ Cowboys Players After Their Loss to Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a humiliating 33-30 Week 8 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium, dropping to 3-5 on the season. Coach Brian Schottenheimer’s team made unwanted history by matching the largest blown fourth-quarter lead in franchise history, and before Sunday, Dallas was 202-0-1 at home when leading by 14 or more points in the fourth quarter.

This week, renowned Cowboys fan Skip Bayless got into hot water with NFL fans after his incendiary comments directed towards his team’s players.

Fans Rip Skip Bayless for Tasteless Cowboys Remark

During an appearance on Thursday’s segment of the “First Take” show, Bayless referenced defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and concluded that, in his frustration, he wanted to execute Cowboys players after Sunday’s debacle.

“Quinnen Williams, in a five-minute interview, used the word ‘execute’ 32 times in five minutes,” Bayless said. “And I must tell you that during Sunday’s collapse against the Arizona freakin’ Cardinals, I wanted to execute several of my players during the game. Execute them on the field. I wanted them to be executed.”

The remark quickly drew criticism online, with several NFL fans and analysts calling Bayless out for the wording and arguing that the joke crossed a line.

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Analyst Marcus Mosher urged networks to stop platforming Bayless.

“Stop putting Skip on TV. Please,” Mosher suggested.

One fan slammed the whole sports establishment for allowing outrageous statements like Bayless’s.

“When did it become ok for sports media to start saying things like this? Even putting this energy out there, to me, should never be tolerated. Disgusting,” the fan wondered.

Another fan was not surprised that Bayless had made such a preposterous statement.

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“They let this clown back on TV and he made a clown comment? Where’s the surprise? Haha,” the fan wrote.

A Cowboys fan completely dismissed Bayless as a serious Dallas fan.

“No one takes him as a Cowboys fan seriously anymore. Just the dumbest takes and jumps back on only when it’s going good,” the fan remarked.

Even Williams called out Bayless with a disappointed post on X.

“It’s extremely crazy to say you wanted players on defense to be executed. You got to do better, my guy,” Williams posted.

Another Dallas fan was disgusted by Bayless’s comments on behalf of the team’s fans.

“I’d agree, Quinnen. Calling for ANYONE’S life over a sport is shameful. WE would never do anything like this, shame on him!” the fan fumed.

Optimism around the team was sky-high in preseason after Schottenheimer’s first season at the helm yielded a 7-9-1 record and one of the league’s most high-powered offenses spearheaded by quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Under offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, Dallas has earned a PFN’s NFL Offense Impact grade of 84.5 (No. 4 in the NFL). On the other hand, new defensive coordinator Christian Parker is floundering in his job, and his unit has earned the league’s worst PFN’s NFL Defense Impact Score of 60.6 so far this season.

The disparity between the two sides of the ball has made the Cowboys one of the league’s most inconsistent teams, with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.