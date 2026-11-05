‘That’s the Only Glaring Need That They Have’ — Ex-Bengals WR Pushes Cincinnati To Make Trade for 3-Time Pro Bowler

At 5-2, the Cincinnati Bengals sit among the best teams in the AFC. Behind quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals look like the part of a team with the potential to make a deep playoff run. When healthy, Burrow gives the Bengals a reliable quarterback who can lead a team to the Super Bowl, as he’s done before.

With Ja’Marr Chase as the No.1 receiver and Tee Higgins as the complementary wideout, the Bengals can move the ball vertically as well as any team. Andrew Hawkins, a former Bengals wideout, now working as an ESPN analyst, believes one more significant offensive addition could elevate Cincinnati further.

Jonathan Taylor Is Bengals’ Missing Piece, States ESPN’s Andrew Hawkins

With one more game before the trade deadline, the Bengals can alter the complexion of their offense, not just for this season, but for the foreseeable future. Hawkins thinks the Bengals should attempt to trade for three-time Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor.

“I like the Bengals,” Hawkins said about the best fit for Taylor. “I think that’s the only glaring need that they have offensively. Joe Burrow obviously can throw for 450 yards a game, but is that sustainable? Especially as you get later in the season and into the playoffs. They have a great schedule ahead of them. They could use some more firepower offensively.”

For context, Burrow leads the NFL in completion percentage (73%), touchdown passes (20), and passing yards per game (302.1). He is also the highest-ranked quarterback on PFN’s QB Impact Metric with a grade of 88.5.

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The Bengals’ passing offense occupies the No. 3 spot in the PFN’s NFL Offense Impact Metric. In contrast, the rushing offense sits at No. 13. As a result, the disparity in effectiveness, along with another factor, leads Hawkins to believe Cincinnati should make a move.

The schedule features five home games for the rest of the season. Cincinnati, on the banks of the Ohio River, can get rather cold. Using a back like Taylor, who played his college ball at Wisconsin, would open up the passing game even more. Moreover, in excessively windy games, handing the ball off to him 20-25 times will help fatigue a defense in the elements.

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Additionally, Taylor’s blend of power and speed, combined with the elements, could give the Bengals a home-field advantage. Plus, with teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs looking like the elite of the conference, needing a cold-weather running back would also help on the road.

To acquire Taylor from the Colts, Cincinnati will need serious draft capital. Indianapolis is currently in fire-sale mode, having traded All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Colts are believed to be seeking the equivalent of a first-round pick for Taylor, which helps explain why a deal has yet to materialize. With the star running back under contract through 2028, the Colts appear willing to keep him unless a team meets their asking price.

Ultimately, trading for Taylor adds a different dimension to the Bengals’ offense and could close the gap between Cincinnati and the rest of the AFC.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.