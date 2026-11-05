‘How Are They Going To Trust Her?’ — ESPN Legend Questions NFL Players, Coaches’ Support for Dianna Russini’s Return After Mike Vrabel Scandal

Dianna Russini reportedly plans to interview NFL players and coaches on her new show. That detail stopped former longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Linda Cohn midway through her rundown of Russini’s comeback.

Cohn’s question was about what happens once those guests sit down with Russini. The former NFL insider built a career on conversations with people inside the league. Cohn wondered how those relationships would work after The Athletic concluded that Russini should have disclosed her relationship with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel.

Linda Cohn Questions How Dianna Russini Will Rebuild Trust

“These players and coaches, how are they going to trust her?” Cohn asked on her YouTube show. She repeated the question before acknowledging that a source had told Page Six that people around the NFL had been supportive of Russini.

That reported support came from an unnamed source. Page Six separately cited another source who said Russini plans to interview players and coaches. The outlet reported that she would headline her own show on a digital platform, though it did not identify the platform or name any guests.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio had already reported that Russini was telling league contacts she would return to work the following week.

BE THE GM OF YOUR FAVORITE TEAM:PFN’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Cohn was open to hearing Russini’s football opinions. Her questions grew more pointed when she considered what a return to insider reporting would involve.

“Giving your opinion about a football game and asking people to trust your reporting about the people inside that game come with different responsibilities,” Cohn said.

A player can agree to an interview and answer questions on camera. An insider has a different kind of conversation with a coach who shares information privately, and readers often have to take the reporter’s word for how that information was obtained. Cohn said Russini would face questions if she planned to return to that part of the job.

The Athletic’s Review Gives Cohn’s Questions Their Context

Russini resigned from The Athletic on April 14, one week after Page Six published photos of her and Vrabel together at an Arizona resort. She defended her journalism in her resignation letter and said she would not let the episode define her career.

The Athletic released its findings in September. The outlet concluded that Russini should have disclosed her relationship with Vrabel in accordance with its editorial standards and did not reach a conclusion about the full nature of that relationship.

Its review found no inaccuracies in her reporting on Vrabel or his teams and no clear link showing that she used her platform to promote Vrabel or help his teams. The outlet added editors’ notes to four pieces after examining hundreds of stories, podcast episodes, and videos.

SET YOUR LINEUPS:PFN’s Free Fantasy Start/Sit Optimizer

Cohn said she understood why Russini would want to move forward. She also argued that the former employer’s findings warranted a response, especially if Russini intends to ask viewers to rely on her reporting again. That concern comes from the disclosure issue the review identified. The review’s findings about her actual coverage are part of that conversation, too.

The first episode should give viewers a better idea of what Russini wants the show to be. If she sticks to interviews and football opinions, viewers can judge those conversations for themselves. If she starts breaking news again, Cohn wants to hear how Russini will handle the kinds of relationships that come with that job.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.