‘Red Flags Going All Over There’ — Joel Klatt Calls Out CFP Committee’s Explanation for Ohio State’s Surprise Ranking

The Ohio State Buckeyes have suffered a triple whammy in the past few weeks after quarterback Julian Sayin was ruled out indefinitely with a right throwing arm injury, a Week 9 loss to the USC Trojans, and a lowly College Football Playoff ranking. The Buckeyes were ranked No. 12 in the first College Football Playoff ranking released on Tuesday, putting them on the brink of the 12-team field.

Even as the debate raged about the selection committee’s puzzling rankings, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt slammed chairman Hunter Yurachek for his explanation about the Buckeyes’ placement.

Analyst Rips CFP Chair for Ohio State Ranking Blunder

During this week’s segment of the “Joel Klatt Show,” Klatt expressed his belief that the committee dropped the Buckeyes because of Sayin’s injury and freshman quarterback Luke Fahey’s performance in the game against USC. Conceivably, Sayin, who finished No. 4 in last season’s Heisman Trophy voting, could return before the playoffs.

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“Let me tell you what was not the biggest problem for Ohio State, was their defensive line,” Klatt said. “In fact, if you have watched Ohio State, you would know that their defense largely has been playing better because of their defensive line. I hope that [Yurachek] just misspoke in that moment. Because that was like red flags going all over there. This is very apparent that this is about Luke Fahey and Julian Sayin’s injury and nothing else.”

The analyst further ripped Yurachek for attributing Ohio State’s low ranking to its defensive line. The Buckeyes’ unit has earned a PFN College Team Defensive Line Impact score of 78.0 (No. 43 nationally).

“Because some of the explanations that they gave didn’t make much sense at all,” Klatt added. “They always start with they value, even though they clearly don’t. ‘We value Ohio State… It wasn’t just about the freshman quarterback.’ Yes, it was. And then he says, ‘The defense gave up some explosives and the defensive line just wasn’t playing well…’ I’m sorry, you guys have football people in the room. Tell me you watched the film.

“My hope is that he misspoke and what he meant was offensive line… I’d probably nod along if you told me that the offensive line and their penalty issues, and their lack of physicality and short-yardage inside the 1-yard line. I’d nod along with you. But when you tell me it’s the defensive line’s fault that they’re ranked No. 12, you didn’t watch.”

The Buckeyes still face a tricky slate, including home games against the No. 23 Oregon Ducks, Northwestern Wildcats, and rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, plus a tough road game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. A loss in either of their remaining games will likely end their playoff hopes.

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According to the PFN Playoff Meter, coach Ryan Day’s team currently has a 48.1% chance of being included in the 12-team field.

The Buckeyes’ ranking has been one of the most hotly debated, with their strength of schedule ranked No. 10 nationally according to ESPN’s Football Power Index and their remaining strength of schedule ranked No. 24.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.