‘You Got To Do Better’ — Cowboys Star Quinnen Williams Fires Back at Skip Bayless’ Desire To ‘Execute’ Dallas’ Players

Quinnen Williams has a message for Skip Bayless. The Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle responded on X Thursday after Bayless said on ESPN’s “First Take” that he wanted to “execute” several Cowboys players during Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Bayless was riffing on Williams’ news conference a day earlier, when, by ESPN’s count, Williams used a form of the word “execute” 32 times in a little more than five minutes while discussing how Dallas’ defense can fix itself.

Bayless, a longtime Cowboys fan, was reacting to a 33-30 overtime defeat in which the Cowboys let a 14-point fourth-quarter lead slip away and fell to 3-5.

Quinnen Williams Responds to Skip Bayless’ ‘Execute’ Rant

The exchange added another layer of scrutiny for a defense that ranks last in the NFL in yards allowed per game through Week 8. Dallas visits the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, still searching for its first two-game win streak this season.

Bayless joined Stephen A. Smith on “First Take” on Thursday and pointed to Williams’ news conference.

“I must tell you that during Sunday’s collapse against the Arizona freakin’ Cardinals, I wanted to execute several of my players during the game,” Bayless said. “Execute them on the field. I wanted them to be executed.”

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Arizona scored 23 points in the fourth quarter and overtime after Gardner Minshew replaced Jacoby Brissett, and Chad Ryland won it with a 42-yard field goal.

Williams replied on X on Thursday. “It’s extremely crazy to say you wanted players on defense to be executed,” he wrote, tagging Bayless. “You got to do better my guy.”

Williams’ comments came Wednesday as Dallas began preparing for the Colts. “I think the biggest thing is just execute,” he said. Williams told reporters the defense has not been “executing this whole season” and that it “executed for three quarters” against Arizona “and didn’t execute the last quarter.”

Williams has five sacks this season, including two against the Cardinals. The 28-year-old defensive tackle arrived from the New York Jets in a trade at last year’s deadline and signed a three-year, $105.9 million extension in August.

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Cowboys Defense Struggles and Week 9 Outlook at Colts

The numbers explain why Williams keeps returning to one word. PFN’s Defense Impact Rankings grade Dallas 32nd out of 32 teams at 60.6 through Week 8, on a 0-100 scale where 75 is average.

The Cowboys grade 61.9 against the pass and 65.3 against the run, and they allow 26.6 points per game. First-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker inherited a unit that finished last in the league in points allowed in 2025 at 30.1 per game.

Owner Jerry Jones said in October that Parker would move from the sideline to the coaches’ booth, though Parker said two days later he would most likely stay on the sideline, and the team added Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant.

Sunday’s opponent offers a chance to start fixing that. Dallas visits the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. Indianapolis has lost four straight, though PFSN’s rankings still place its defense 25th at 68.8, ahead of Dallas.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.