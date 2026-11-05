‘Could Have Done That a Long Time Ago’ — Analyst Doubts Dianna Russini Will Reveal Truth About Mike Vrabel Upon Return to Media

Dianna Russini reportedly has a show coming next week. Before anyone has heard the first episode, Boston sports radio is already talking about the question that could follow her back to the microphone. Will she say anything new about Mike Vrabel?

On WEEI’s “Jones & Keefe,” the hosts figured the return could put the story back in front of the Patriots for a few days. They were more skeptical that Russini would use her new platform to revisit the controversy in detail.

WEEI Hosts Doubt Dianna Russini Is Saving a Tell-All

The conversation started with whether Russini would address the episode at all. Rich Keefe questioned how she could start a new job without acknowledging it. Adam Jones raised the possibility that would leave listeners with considerably less to talk about. She could address the story and stick with the position she took when she resigned from The Athletic in April.

The case against a tell-all came down to timing. If Russini had wanted to give a substantially different account, Keefe argued, she’d already had months to do it.

“The chances of her just like burning it down are so slim,” Keefe said. “I don’t think it’s going to be a huge tell-all, like ripping it. She could have done that a long time ago, if she wanted to, if she felt a certain way, we probably would have already heard it by now.”

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The hosts could see Vrabel getting a question or two once Russini is back in the news. They also thought the story might flare up from time to time, depending on what she says. Their skepticism was about how long that attention would last and whether it would affect the Patriots beyond another round of questions for their head coach.

Russini resigned on April 14, a week after Page Six published photographs of her and Vrabel at an Arizona resort. She defended her reporting in her resignation letter.

The Athletic’s subsequent review found that she should have disclosed the relationship under its standards, but found no clear link showing that she used her platform to promote Vrabel or help his teams.

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Russini’s Reported New Show Could Put the Question Back in Front of Vrabel

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported Wednesday that Russini had begun telling people around the NFL she would be back at work the following week. His report gave the comeback a timetable but did not specify where she would work.

Page Six separately reported that Russini would headline her own show on a digital platform and planned to interview players and coaches. The outlet did not name the platform. Neither report described plans for Russini to discuss Vrabel on the show.

The reported interview format gives Russini plenty of football to get into whenever the show launches. It also leaves an obvious question for the first episode. She could address her departure before bringing on a guest, or open with the interviews the show is reportedly built around. The WEEI hosts expect the attention to pass unless she gives people something new to discuss.

That leaves the next move with Russini. If she sticks with her April statement, the next person pressed for a fresh answer may be Vrabel at a Patriots press conference. If she says more, what she chooses to share will determine how much longer the story stays there.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.