‘Take the Highest Road Possible’ — Crisis Management Expert Urges Troy Aikman To Handle ESPN, Joe Buck Controversy by Being a ‘Gentleman’

Troy Aikman still has games to call. The questions about whether he’ll be calling them for ESPN next season can wait, at least in the view of crisis management expert Jeff Hunt.

Aikman’s future has become a story of its own since longtime broadcast partner Joe Buck secured an extension. With ESPN’s first Super Bowl production coming in February, Hunt has advice for the Hall of Fame quarterback about what to say when the conversation turns to his contract again.

Jeff Hunt Urges Troy Aikman To Keep the Focus on Fans

“I think he should just be such a gentleman in the whole thing,” Hunt told Awful Announcing’s Michael Grant. “He should just be the consummate professional.”

Hunt suggested that Aikman keep any public response focused on preparing for the next game and seeing out his contract. He also drew a distinction between Aikman’s obligations to ESPN and the reason to keep showing up prepared. In Hunt’s view, the people watching on Monday nights should be the priority.

“I would take the highest road possible if I were him,” Hunt added.

Buck and Aikman are in their 25th season together, a run that began at Fox before they moved to ESPN in 2022. Buck reportedly agreed to a six-year extension worth $108 million. Aikman’s deal runs through March 2027, and his future at the network remains unsettled.

BE THE GM OF YOUR FAVORITE TEAM:PFN’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator

The disparity in their contract situations became harder to ignore after reports of an argument before the Oct. 12 Bills-Rams broadcast. Aikman later said on Dallas radio that he expected to broadcast through the season and become a free agent.

Hunt’s advice would give him a straightforward answer the next time the subject comes up. There’s a game to call, and viewers are tuning in to hear him call it.

Hunt Says ESPN Has a Decision To Communicate

Hunt’s advice for ESPN was more direct. If the network has decided its partnership with Aikman has run its course, he suggested saying so publicly. ESPN could acknowledge what Buck and Aikman accomplished together, wish Aikman well, and announce Buck’s next partner when it has one ready to name.

That proposal puts the responsibility for explaining a programming decision on the network. The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand has already criticized ESPN’s handling of the unresolved contract, and the longer the uncertainty lasts, the more each new report about the booth can turn into a guessing game about next season.

Hunt also floated the possibility that ESPN might want a more recently retired player in the booth to appeal to younger viewers. He raised it as one possible explanation for a change. His recommendation to announce a split rested on whether ESPN had actually decided to make one.

SET YOUR LINEUPS:PFN’s Free Fantasy Start/Sit Optimizer

The network has a much bigger telecast to prepare for in the meantime.

In October, ESPN reiterated that Buck and Aikman would be part of its Super Bowl 61 broadcast team alongside Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge. That game is scheduled for Feb. 14 at SoFi Stadium, the same building where Buck and Aikman reportedly argued before calling Bills-Rams.

ESPN already added both voices to the lineup for the first Super Bowl in its history. The question hanging over the booth is what happens after they call it.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.