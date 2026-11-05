‘It’s a Bad Look’ — Ex-NFL LB Questions 49ers’ Treatment of WRs After Jauan Jennings Joins Brandon Aiyuk in Refusing To Play for Kyle Shanahan and Co.

The San Francisco 49ers came close to acquiring Jauan Jennings from the Minnesota Vikings, with head coach Kyle Shanahan even getting on a FaceTime call with the receiver to discuss a potential return. However, Jennings told Shanahan he was happy in Minnesota, and the proposed trade fell through.

Jennings’ decision to turn down a reunion has raised questions about his relationship with the 49ers, particularly given the team’s previous contract dispute with Brandon Aiyuk. Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho addressed the situation this week, arguing that two wide receivers’ reluctance to return to San Francisco points to a possible problem within the organization.

Emmanuel Acho Connects Jauan Jennings’ Decision to Brandon Aiyuk’s 49ers Contract Dispute

Jennings has caught just six passes for 54 yards on 10 targets, playing a limited role behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in Minnesota’s offense, which is ranked 29th in the NFL with a grade of 68.5 per PFN’s Offense Impact Metric.

San Francisco, meanwhile, is dealing with Achilles and hamstring injuries to Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr., respectively. That has left the 49ers short on receiver options and could have given Jennings an opportunity to become their leading target had the trade been successful.

During a segment on the “Speakeasy” show, when asked whether Jennings’ reported reluctance to return was a bad look for the 49ers, Acho agreed and questioned what might have happened behind the scenes to make the receiver unwilling to reunite with his former team.

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“The reason it’s a bad look to me is; the Vikings are a really good team right now, so it’s not like he’s thinking, ‘Dang, I got to go to a better team.’ But Jauan Jennings has 10 targets and six catches on the season,” Acho said. “So if you got 10 targets, six catches, and you could go to the Niners right now and be the number one until Mike Evans is fully healthy, why wouldn’t you? Like, what must have burned you so bad? Who disrespected you so much that you wouldn’t consider going back?”

He then broadened the point to what the Aiyuk and Jennings situations look like side by side. The contract dispute between Aiyuk and the 49ers has been well documented, dating back to the 2024 offseason when the receiver requested a trade amid stalled extension negotiations.

Although the two sides eventually agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension in August 2024, their relationship deteriorated after Aiyuk suffered a season-ending knee injury that October.

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The 49ers later voided approximately $27 million in guaranteed money in his contract, placed him on the reserve/left squad list in December 2025, and, in January 2026, general manager John Lynch said Aiyuk had played his last snap for the franchise.

However, Aiyuk applied for NFL reinstatement in November 2026 and is now expected to report to the team’s facility on November 6.

The former NFL linebacker pointed out that while Aiyuk had previously been criticized for his handling of the situation, Jennings’ reluctance to return gives the organization another situation to answer for.

“There also comes a point… it’s like if somebody does one person dirty, you’re like, ‘Ah, but the person who they did dirty, they might just be emotional.’ But when somebody does somebody else dirty, now you got to start wondering like, ‘Okay, who’s really at fault here?'” Acho said.

He then returned to the two receivers and questioned why both situations had ended with players seemingly unwilling to continue their careers in San Francisco.

“We’ve all been pointing our fingers at Brandon Aiyuk. But this is now the second wide receiver that clearly feels some type of way about how contract negotiations with the Niners went,” Acho continued. “So much so that this wide receiver all but refuses to play for the 49ers ever again.”

“Brandon Aiyuk all but refused to play for the 49ers ever again based upon how his contract negotiations went,” Acho added. “Jauan Jennings is all but refusing to play for the 49ers again, if you don’t want to go be wide receiver one instead of wide receiver three. You’ll get 10 targets in a game in San Fran this week. You got 10 targets in seven games with the Vikings.”

Acho said seven games, but Jennings has appeared in six games for Minnesota, recording six catches for 54 yards on 10 targets.

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Acho ultimately directed his criticism at the people responsible for managing the roster, questioning whether Shanahan and Lynch had handled their relationships in contract negotiations with wide receivers effectively.

“So it almost makes me wonder, like Shanahan, as much as everybody loves you, and rightfully so, Lynch, as much as everybody loves you, and rightfully so, clearly the wide receiver position, you don’t handle all the way well,” Acho concluded.

With Jennings no longer an option, San Francisco still has to address its receiver depth before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Demarcus Robinson and De’Zhaun Stribling are also working through ankle problems, leaving the 49ers with several injury concerns at the position.

Shanahan had indicated that Robinson had made progress toward returning but was less optimistic about Samuel playing this week.

The 49ers now have until Tuesday to find another option as they look to address their injury-hit receiving corps.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.