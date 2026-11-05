‘Not Built for the AFC North,’ ‘This Guy Is So Soft’ — NFL Fans Mock Jared Verse for Taking Issue With Browns Teammates’ Response to Steelers Hit

The Pittsburgh Steelers clobbered the Cleveland Browns this past week, 27-6, and the two teams got into it multiple times, as you might expect from division rivals.

One of those instances ended with a Steelers player toppling Browns defensive end Jared Verse over and nearly landing straight up on his head.

Verse, who had quite a bit to say regarding the rivalry heading into Sunday’s matchup, didn’t take kindly to the play and spoke about it this week.

NFL Fans Come After Browns’ Jared Verse on Social Media For Comments Surrounding Steelers Play

Sunday’s game was already the second time the Browns and Steelers played this season, so the tension was high in Pittsburgh. It only got more intense after Verse spent the week trash-talking.

So, there were plenty of little skirmishes during the game, as expected, but it was when Steelers guard Mason McCormick swept up Verse’s legs and planted him in the ground that things went to another level.

Verse’s teammates didn’t do much, and that rubbed him the wrong way. On Thursday, he talked with reporters about the incident.

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“That was the play that made me get really angry,” Verse said. “I was very upset about the game and the way things were moving. But at that point, it became like really deep. Like you’re doing dirty [expletive]. You’re gonna try to sweep my legs. That honestly could have put me in a position to not be able to finish the season. Put me in a position to change my life in a very bad aspect… The lack of reaction by those around me had upset me a lot.”

While Verse called out his teammates for their lack of response, he also mentioned a future play in which he backed up one of his teammates. He also took accountability for how he talked leading up to the game and how that could’ve affected the Steelers’ play.

But his comments were enough to get social media on his back. NFL fans across the country are letting him hear it.

“This guy is officially a huge disappointment,” one fan said on X.

“He’s not built for the AFC North,” Steelers fan Dakota wrote on X.

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“Can we maybe not interview him anymore? It’s cringey,” one Browns fan reacted.

“Has he done anything since he has been with the Browns???” Another Browns fan, Aaron, said.

“This guy is so soft it’s not even funny. Dude, you’re playing FOOTBALL! YOU’RE NOT PLAYING WITH DOLLS. You didn’t perform, you talked all that trash, and Mason made you eat your words and the dirt. Deal with it!!” Another X user said.

“He is all talk and no action. Now he is throwing teammates under the bus. He needs to shut the [expletive] up… [expletive] off… and play ball,” another fan said.

“He needs to stop talking. He’s been a flop so far,” another Browns fan said.

The Browns got Verse in the Myles Garrett trade this past offseason. After ranking among the top 25 edge rushers in the NFL, according to PFN’s EDGE Impact Rankings, over his first two years in the league, Verse has slipped to No. 85 this year with a grade of 71.9.

Through eight games, Verse has 19 total tackles, four tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, and zero sacks.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.