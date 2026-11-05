‘This Is Not a Serious Offer’ — Ryan Clark Reveals ESPN’s 2 Bizarre Stipulations in Contract Negotiations Before Controversial Exit

Ryan Clark says ESPN’s first offer in his last round of contract talks came with a catch. To keep working there, he’d have to give up two other jobs.

One was “The Pivot,” the podcast he built with Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder. The other was his hosting gig on “Inside the NFL.” When Clark’s agent asked how to respond, the former Pittsburgh Steelers safety had a one-word answer.

Ryan Clark Says ESPN Wanted Him To Give Up Two Shows

“My first offer on my last contract, two of the stipulations were I could no longer do ‘The Pivot’ and I could no longer host ‘Inside the NFL,’” Clark said in the clip.

His agent asked what he wanted them to say back. Clark recalled telling them, “Nothing.” He then explained why he saw little point in sending a counteroffer until ESPN moved on both conditions.

“Clearly this is not a serious offer,” Clark recalled saying.

Clark had previously discussed the demand involving “The Pivot” on “The Daniel Cormier Show.” He recalled the proposal arriving around November and told ESPN that, when talks picked up again in January, there was little to discuss if the network insisted he drop the podcast.

In a separate interview with Awful Announcing, Clark said ESPN eventually backed off the restrictions, and he was able to keep his outside work.

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Clark told Awful Announcing that hosting the podcast had helped him get more opportunities at ESPN. He recalled a network producer praising the trio’s conversations on “The Pivot.”

The show also gave Clark more experience leading a discussion, a different assignment from weighing in as an analyst. That made giving it up a particularly tough sell.

The Work Clark Kept Helped Build His Next Show

ESPN let Clark go on July 20, 2026, during a commercial break on “NFL Live.” A few days later, he sat down with Taylor and Crowder on “The Pivot” to give his side of the story. He later credited the podcast with giving him room to be himself while he processed the end of his ESPN run.

The podcast soon struck a multiyear video licensing deal with Netflix. “The Pivot” reached a multiyear agreement with Netflix, with new video episodes set to arrive on the service twice a week starting Sept. 8. Its back catalog remained available on YouTube, where the trio had been building an audience since the podcast launched in 2022.

The trio also had a weekly football show. “The Pivot Sports with Ryan Clark” debuted Sept. 14 on the podcast’s YouTube channel, with NFL Films as a production partner. Clark, Taylor and Crowder used the show to break down games, bringing their own audience to the kind of studio football analysis Clark had done at ESPN.

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Clark says that show would never have happened had he accepted ESPN’s opening terms. “The Pivot” gave him a platform to launch it, and he pointed to his time hosting “Inside the NFL” as the connection to NFL Films.

When Clark got the news during that July commercial break, he already had somewhere to talk football with Taylor and Crowder. By the end of Week 1, they had a studio show of their own.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.