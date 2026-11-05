‘Feels Like It Will Get to a Tipping Point’ — Ex-NFL QB Sounds Alarm on Josh Jacobs After Packers RB’s Latest Comments on Off-Field Issues

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is under the gaze over his May arrest and the additional claims that have since emerged.

His latest comments on the situation prompted former NFL quarterback Chris Simms to warn that the growing attention could eventually put the Packers under pressure to decide on the running back.

Chris Simms Warns Josh Jacobs Situation Could Put Packers Under More Pressure

Jacobs addressed the reports on Wednesday after practice, maintaining that several claims about him were false. He also described the situation as a personal attack on his character.

Jacobs missed the first six games of the season after being placed on the commissioner’s exempt list following his May arrest. He pleaded no contest to the charges in September, while the NFL’s investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The case received additional attention after public records revealed that three other women contacted police following Jacobs’ arrest to report allegations involving earlier incidents. The details became public as part of the ongoing reporting surrounding the case.

“It’s one of those things where anything can be said, and people are just going to run with it. I can’t really change how you feel,” Jacobs told reporters.

“At the end of the day, I know what I have on my part. It’s unfortunate, especially for me, being in that position where it’s one thing after another. It’s something else, and now it’s something else. It’s just trying to deal with it, process it, and everything. You kind of just have to let it be. Eventually, there will come a time when we can put out the facts and things like that, and we’ll see if it even matters to do that when that time comes. But if not, you kind of just have to roll with the punches.”

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“It’s one of those things where I’m not going to say it affects the locker room because a lot of the guys honestly feel really bad about it. But for me, it really feels like an attack on me, who I am and my character. At the end of the day, a lot of stuff being said about me is completely false, completely made up,” he added.

On NBC Sports’ “Pro Football Talk,” Simms and Mike Florio discussed Jacobs’ comments and the potential impact of the situation on Green Bay. Simms questioned how Jacobs’ no-contest plea and his acknowledgment of responsibility in court could affect the public’s response to the additional allegations.

“You’ve already assassinated your own character by admitting to doing this thing,” Florio said.

The former quarterback argued that Jacobs’ no-contest plea could make it more difficult for the public to separate the original case from the other claims. He also suggested that the running back’s response could lead to further scrutiny rather than bring the discussion to an end.

Simms said that the situation has become another thing for the Packers.

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“It’s an annoyance right now for the Green Bay Packers. It is. They’re being scrutinized here a little bit. There’s no doubt about it,” Simms said. “And it feels like yes, if any visual or any more information comes about, it feels like it will get to a tipping point where Green Bay is going to really be under some big time pressure to do something about the Josh Jacobs situation.”

The situation comes as Green Bay works through several problems on the field. Despite a 5-3 record, the Packers sit last in the NFC North.

Their running game has been struggling. Jordan Love and the passing offense have carried much of the workload, while the offensive line and running backs have struggled to establish consistency.

Jacobs’ return from the commissioner’s exempt list has done little to improve that part of the offense. With a 76.5 score on PFN’s NFL RB Impact metric in 2025, he ranked 16th.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.