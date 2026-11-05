‘It Was Clearly Politics,’ ‘Were Told Not To Even Consider Him’ — Stephen A. Smith Details How NFL Teams Overlooked Shedeur Sanders

Stephen A. Smith has repeatedly argued since the 2025 NFL Draft that Shedeur Sanders’ fall to the fifth round was influenced by factors beyond his on-field performance.

The ESPN analyst now alleges that people in some NFL personnel departments were told not to consider the quarterback, which he attributes to concerns about his dad, Deion Sanders.

Stephen A. Smith Claims NFL Personnel Departments Were Told To Overlook Shedeur Sanders

Speaking on “First Take,” Smith revisited Sanders’ draft experience while discussing his current situation with the Cleveland Browns.

Shedeur entered the 2025 draft after playing at Colorado but was not selected until the Browns took him with the 144th overall pick in the fifth round. Smith believes the circumstances went beyond teams questioning his ability as a quarterback.

“It was clearly politics that allowed him to plummet to the fifth round, and it was a direct assault against his dad,” Smith said. “Deion Sanders is a friend and a brother. I love him dearly. I never saw him so hurt, because what happened to his son, he genuinely felt was a direct assault against him.”

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Smith went further, alleging that people in NFL player personnel departments had been told not to consider Shedeur during the draft process.

“You had people in player personnel departments that were told not to even consider him,” Smith said.

He attributed the alleged reluctance to Deion’s influence and ability to attract media attention. Smith suggested that some team owners and executives feared that disagreements with the elder Sanders could bring unwanted scrutiny to their organizations.

He argued that Deion’s outspoken nature made him a concern for people in positions of authority, particularly those who preferred to avoid public criticism. Smith maintained that those concerns contributed to the way teams approached Shedeur’s draft evaluation.

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Smith’s comments come as Shedeur prepares for a possible starting opportunity in Cleveland. The quarterback has spent most of the 2026 season behind Deshaun Watson, appearing in only two games through the first eight weeks.

Sanders, who recorded a 62.6 rating on PFN’s NFL QB Impact metric in 2025, ranking 36th, has completed all three of his pass attempts for two yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions this season.

His first appearance came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, when he completed one pass for no gain. He returned against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8, completing both attempts for two yards after Watson left the game.

Watson’s entry into the NFL’s concussion protocol following a helmet-to-helmet hit against Pittsburgh has created an opening at quarterback. Sanders has since taken first-team practice repetitions and is in line to start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints if Watson does not clear the concussion protocol.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.