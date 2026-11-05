‘You Have To Fire Mike McDaniel’ — NFL Analyst Demands Chargers OC’s Exit for Making Herbert ‘The Worst QB in the League’

Justin Herbert is having the toughest season of his NFL career, and Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is taking flak as the team’s offense continues to struggle.

FOX Sports analyst Chris Broussard believes McDaniel is a major part of the problem.

Chris Broussard Questions Mike McDaniel’s Impact on Justin Herbert

During an appearance on “First Things First,” Broussard questioned the coordinator’s handling of Herbert.

Broussard mentioned that he had previously considered Herbert somewhat overrated. However, he maintained that the Chargers quarterback had established himself as a top-10 player at his position before his performance took a sharp downturn this season.

“At this point, I believe you have to fire Mike McDaniel, and I’m looking at it from the outside… from my vantage point, he has ruined Justin Herbert,” Broussard said.

The analyst pointed to Herbert’s recent performances and turnovers as evidence of the decline.

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“He was a very good quarterback, generally a top 10 quarterback, and he is now. We have a graphic; he’s the worst quarterback in the league, and we saw those interceptions he’s throwing,” Broussard added.

Herbert has thrown 10 interceptions through seven games in 2026. To note, he threw just three picks during the entire 2024 season. He is averaging 199.7 passing yards per game, the first time his single-season average has fallen below 200 yards, and has a passer rating of 69.3. It has a grade of 61 on PFN’s NFL QB Impact metric.

Broussard’s criticism centers on what he believes has happened to Herbert’s confidence under McDaniel. The analyst suggested that the quarterback is overthinking his decisions and hesitating in situations where he previously played with greater confidence.

“The only thing I can think of is that McDaniel has him thinking too much. He’s second guessing himself. He looks like he has no confidence. I think you got to get rid of McDaniel before he ruins him going forward,” Broussard said.

McDaniel’s offensive system has also become a point of contention. The coordinator flourished with Tua Tagovailoa in Miami, but his approach has not produced the same results with Herbert in Los Angeles.

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McDaniel has emphasized getting the ball out more quickly, although Herbert has not consistently operated as a quick-game passer this season. That has cast suspicions about whether the system is making proper use of Herbert’s arm strength and ability to attack defenses downfield.

More than 26% of his attempts have come behind the line of scrimmage this season. However, Herbert’s struggles cannot be attributed to McDaniel alone. The quarterback has also dealt with protection problems and inconsistent play from his receivers.

Injuries to offensive tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater have affected the Chargers’ ability to protect Herbert. Los Angeles has allowed 23 sacks through seven games, while Herbert has faced pressure on 24.5% of his dropbacks. The Chargers’ trio of Jake Slaughter, Cole Strange and Logan Taylor has also surrendered 32 pressures.

The Chargers have a 7.8% drop rate, tied for the highest in the NFL, according to the supplied season figures. The lack of consistent catches has made it difficult for the offense to establish a rhythm.

Nevertheless, head coach Jim Harbaugh and Herbert have publicly defended McDaniel. The coordinator has remained in his play-calling role as the Chargers attempt to address their offensive problems.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.