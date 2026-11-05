‘Going To Drag Anybody She’s Work Associated With Into This Mess’ — Ex-NFL LB Warns About Dianna Russini’s Rumored Return After Mike Vrabel Scandal

Former NFL reporter Dianna Russini is rumored to return to sports media as early as next week, nearly seven months after leaving The Athletic following the scandal involving Mike Vrabel.

Her expected return has brought renewed attention to the fallout from the controversy, and former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho questioned whether Russini could move forward without the scandal following her.

Emmanuel Acho Warns Against Consequences of Dianna Russini’s Expected Return to Sports Media

Russini spent eight years at ESPN from 2015 to 2023 before joining The Athletic as an NFL insider. She resigned on April 14 after photos of her and Vrabel together at a resort in Sedona, Arizona, surfaced in the New York Post.

The controversy intensified when additional photos showing the two allegedly kissing at a New York City bar in March 2020 were published on the opening day of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Following her departure from The Athletic, Russini has largely stayed away from the public spotlight. However, Page Six reported Wednesday that she will headline her own show on a digital platform. One source described the project as something she had been working toward for some time, while another said she plans to interview NFL players and coaches.

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During a segment on the “Speakeasy” show, the panel discussed whether Russini could return to sports broadcasting immediately or whether potential employers would prefer to let the controversy die down further before bringing her into a new role.

Acho, however, pointed to another challenge she could face, arguing that the fallout could extend to anyone who chooses to work with her.

“The other thing is she’s going to drag anybody she’s work associated with into this mess, too,” Acho said. “Because any podcast you host, any show you do, it’s only going to get spammed. It’s just going to get spammed with ‘Vrabel, Vrabel, Russini, Russini da-da-da-da-da.'”

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Beyond the potential attention surrounding her personal life, Acho also questioned whether Russini could successfully transition into a different broadcasting role. Much of her career has been around reporting, particularly her coverage of the NFL, but hosting a show and offering regular analysis require different skills.

He pointed to the distinction between those roles while discussing what Russini could bring to a new digital platform:

“Here’s the thing, though. We also don’t know if Russini is actually good at anything outside of reporting,” Acho added. “That’s the hard part, because every skill set with a mic is different. Like, are you a good host? Are you a good opinionist? Every skill set – host, reporter, opinionist – is all different.”

Acho then questioned whether audiences would be interested in hearing Russini break down teams and their performances if she could no longer work in her reporting role: “So if you can’t report anymore, why would we listen to you break down what’s going wrong with the Eagles?”

Russini’s upcoming digital show will give her an opportunity to return to NFL coverage, but how she adapts to the format and establishes herself beyond her previous reporting role remains to be seen.

NBC Sports’ Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Wednesday that Russini had begun informing people around the league that she would return to work ‘next week’.

Meanwhile, Vrabel has continued his work as head coach of the New England Patriots, who have put together a 5-3 record through their first eight games of the 2026 season.

New England is coming off a 24-19 comeback win over the Miami Dolphins. They will be preparing to host the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 on November 8.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.