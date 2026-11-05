‘Sometimes You Got To Code Switch’ — Ex-NFL LB Gives Blunt Advice to Shedeur Sanders After Browns QB’s Controversial Moment

Second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders is in line to make his first start of the season if veteran Deshaun Watson does not clear concussion protocol ahead of the Browns’ Week 9 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Sanders, who has had to bide his time this season, found himself in hot water after seemingly dismissing the Browns’ Week 9 opponents, the New Orleans Saints’ leaky defense, during media availability on Wednesday.

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho took issue with Sanders’ response and gave him urgent advice on how to navigate such pitfalls in the future.

Ex-NFL LB Slams Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders’ Maturity

During Thursday’s segment of the “Speakeasy” podcast, Acho gave a brutal assessment of Sanders’ maturity and what he needed to do to avoid the wave of criticism he has gotten for his latest comments.

“He’s a kid and he’s acting like a kid. We’ve all been kids, be a kid, enjoy life as a kid,” Acho said.

He added, “I’m gonna say something that’s controversial, but it shouldn’t be. Unless you are wildly, rarely, and uniquely talented and people acknowledge that talent regardless of what industry you’re in, sometimes you gotta code-switch to get to where you wanna get. Code-switching looks different for everybody.”

Acho further gave an example of an unnamed top safety in the NFL who cut his dreads to become more marketable and detailed which personality aspects Sanders needs to change, alongside the answer he should have delivered praising the Saints defenders.

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“But in this manner, code-switching isn’t asking Shedeur to remove his culture. Code-switching is asking Shedeur to remove his youth. I need you to code-switch from being a 23-year-old to being a 43-year-old,” Acho urged.

He continued, “I don’t need smiling, hahaing; I need, ‘I’m a 43-year-old, boring QB.’ ‘Hey, what do you think of the Saints’ defense?’ ‘They got a really good defense. Got a lot of really good players. Justin Reid’s a really good player.”

Acho added, “Kaden Elliss just came back from injury. Pete Werner’s a really good linebacker. Cam Jordan’s been one of the best defensive ends in the history of that Saints organization. They know how to rush the passer. They know how to take the ball away; they’re elite. I need him to code-switch into a veteran… I need you to find a way not to code-switch to be a different culture. I need you to code-switch into being a liar.”

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The Saints’ defense has been underwhelming this season, allowing 372.7 yards per game and 22 offensive touchdowns through seven games. The Saints’ passing defense also allows 233.3 yards per game (No. 23).

46.8% of the Saints’ defensive drives have ended in an offensive score, the second-highest rate in the NFL this season. New Orleans defensive coordinator Brandon Staley’s unit has earned PFN’s NFL Defense Impact grade of 65.4 (No. 31 in the NFL).

On the other hand, with Watson under center, the Browns have earned PFN’s NFL Offense Impact grade of 69.8 (No. 27 in the league). Meanwhile, Sanders has barely played this season after Watson established himself as the Browns’ undisputed starter, leading coach Todd Monken’s team to a 5-3 record.

Last season, Sanders finished the season as the Browns’ starter, leading the team to a 3-4 record, amassing 1,400 passing yards on 56.6% completion, 7 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, adding 169 rushing yards and 1 score.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.