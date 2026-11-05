‘I Feel Like a Prized Calf Waiting for the Slaughter’ — Jonathan Taylor’s Wife Ayanna Voices Frustration Over Colts Star’s Trade Speculation

Jonathan Taylor’s future with the Indianapolis Colts remains unsettled, with the November 10 trade deadline five days away, and the wait is wearing on his wife, Ayanna Taylor. The Colts have been listening to offers for the 27-year-old running back, and she spoke this week about living with that.

Amid heavy trade rumors, the Colts decided to play their star running back in the Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars won 42-7, which leaves the Colts 2-6 and third in the AFC South. Taylor finished with eight carries for 23 yards and lost a fumble.

Ayanna Taylor Describes the Wait After a 42-7 Loss in Jacksonville

Ayanna brought up the November 1 trip to Jacksonville in her previous video: “Well, welcome to my week, because that last game versus Jacksonville was rough. I’ve seen a lot of wins, I’ve seen a lot of losses over the years, but nothing quite like that. And now what are we supposed to do? Just wait?”

As the deadline inches near, Ayanna voiced her frustration. “This waiting game is driving me crazy. I feel like a prized calf waiting for the slaughter.”

“Is it gonna happen today? Tomorrow? Is it never gonna happen? And I genuinely cannot decide what’s worse: being blindsided and sent away or being the last one standing, knowing what may be coming to pick for you,” she said.

“Have you ever had that feeling that your entire life might change and you just don’t know when?” Taylor’s wife asked. She did offer one hunch while ending her video: “Something tells me we’re not quite done with this chapter yet.”

Her remarks this week came after two videos she shared the weekend of October 24-25. Those came days after owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon fired general manager Chris Ballard following a home loss to the previously winless Tennessee Titans.

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Ballard traded up to take Taylor 41st overall in 2020, and Taylor now holds the franchise record with 77 rushing touchdowns.

“This may be the first time we may not be on the same team, and we might get traded,” Ayanna said in one of those videos.

The state of the franchise was part of her reasoning in another video: “They have a losing record, they just fired their 10-year GM and they have no (first-round) draft picks. … Do they keep him as a contender moving forward in the future? Or do they just trade him and cut their losses for as much assets and value as they can?”

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The missing picks trace back to cornerback Sauce Gardner. Ballard landed him from the New York Jets while the Colts were 7-2 last season, paying with wide receiver AD Mitchell and first-round picks in 2026 and 2027. Indianapolis has gone 3-13 since.

How Jonathan Taylor Handled the Trade Talk Since October

Taylor addressed his wife’s October videos after a 16-10 loss at Minnesota on October 25: “I think it’s been out there already, so I think her adding (to it) doesn’t really change anything. … So, you just have to come into work and stay focused.”

Last week, he spoke about the possibility of a trade: “At the end of the day, the business side is going to move with or without you, with or without your permission. … You know that the day comes for many players, whether you like it or not.”

Since those videos, Indianapolis has traded guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, both on expiring contracts, for picks in the third through fifth rounds.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder reported Tuesday, citing a source, that the Colts have already received an offer for Taylor that included a second-round pick and a later-round pick. Through Week 8, Taylor’s 610 rushing yards rank eighth in the NFL, and his eight rushing touchdowns are tied for third.

The Colts host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, their last game before the deadline. What sets Taylor apart from Nelson and Buckner is his deal. The two-year, $44 million extension he signed in August runs through 2028, so whatever the Colts decide by Tuesday reaches well past this season.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.