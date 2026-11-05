‘Greatest Sports Show Ever,’ ‘They Still Got Their Fastball’ — NBA Fans in Stitches Over Charles Barkley’s Savage 2-Word Comeback to Shaquille O’Neal

Despite earning millions of dollars and earning awards, praise, and kudos as players, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal earned a new following. As two of the analysts on “Inside the NBA,” Barkley and O’Neal have worked together since the 2011-12 season.

In analyzing the modern game, the legends bring an elite player’s viewpoint to the show. More importantly to many, the duo engages in a rare banter filled with barbs, jokes, and levity that makes many viewers smile. Recently, Barkley engaged in a small back-and-forth that drew a strong reaction from fans.

Social Media Explodes with Laughter Over “Inside the NBA” Segment

Barkley and O’Neal have a long history on and off the court. They were both selected to the Western Conference All-Star roster in 1997, although neither played because of injury. As opponents, they’ve competed 19 times, with O’Neal winning 11 of those matchups.

The duo even engaged in a brawl on the court. However, as a pair, they will be best known for their work together on “Inside the NBA”. In what appeared to be an innocuous segment, O’Neal thought he would rib Barkley, and the legendary power forward fired back.

“Shaq: ‘Who you calling, the cops?’ Charles Barkley: ‘Kash Patel.’ 🤣💀 (h/t @awfulannouncing),”

For context, O’Neal was named an honorary FBI Special Agent by FBI Director Kash Patel. The honor drew criticism online because of Patel’s controversial tenure as FBI director.

For example, after the United States Olympic men’s hockey team won the gold medal at the 2026 Olympics, Patel’s appearance in the locker room drew criticism for his judgment and his use of government resources during the trip to Italy. Barkley ventures a little further.

“He’s not available right now,” he said.

The midterm elections took place Tuesday, with Democrats seizing control of both the House and Senate. Democrats quickly signaled plans to use subpoenas and investigations to scrutinize members of the Trump administration and its allies.

Patel has been under scrutiny for months. Barkley seemed to suggest that the FBI director is conferring with legal counsel. Meanwhile, what stands out most about the Barkley/O’Neal relationship is its influence on the show’s structure.

“Greatest sports show ever,” one user tweeted.

Host Ernie Johnson serves as a de facto traffic policeman, keeping the show moving quickly and ensuring the laughs are balanced by actual analysis.

Two-time NBA champion Kenny Smith, while he offers humor, presents himself more as a hands-on analyst. After over a decade, when many shows have become stale, Barkley and O’Neal, in the estimation of many, maintain the standard.

“They still got their fastball,” another user chortled.

The on-screen chemistry and timing between the two appear to be a product of their off-air camaraderie. Barkley spoke about his relationship with O’Neal, effusively praising him. While Barkley, even as a player, enjoyed a reputation for being quotable, some marvel at his linguistic dexterity.

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“Flawless pronunciation of “Patel” by Charles Barkley,” an X user remarked.

Patel is strongly associated with the Indian state of Gujarat, where it is among the most common surnames. Barkley navigated the last name, displaying the timing that makes the show popular. While O’Neal, due to his rap career and movie appearances, seemed more natural on camera, Barkley earned credit for his approach.

“Chuck is too good at this lmaoooo,” another user snickered.

Barkley has been in the studio since 2000. He also serves as a studio analyst for NCAA men’s tournament coverage on CBS and TNT Sports. While it does look flawless, the former MVP puts in the work. With a strong host, Barkley and O’Neal can play off each other, keeping the pace tighter.

“There is no Inside the NBA without Ernie and Sir Charles,” one user opined.

Johnson announced that the 2026-27 season will be his final one hosting ‘Inside the NBA.’ He is not retiring from television.

Ultimately, whoever takes over will walk into a situation they can only guide, allowing O’Neal and Barkley to continue their humor-based analysis, which continues to draw fans and applause.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.