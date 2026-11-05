‘Fair To Wonder if the Players… Feel the Same Way’ — Rams Analyst Weighs In on Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Raising Issue With NFL’s Schedule

The Los Angeles Rams are facing an unusual scheduling challenge this season, and Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, isn’t happy about it.

The NFL introduced its first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game this season, with the Rams scheduled to face the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, November 25. As a result, Los Angeles will have just 10 days between its Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on November 15 and its game against Green Bay.

While both teams will follow the same schedule, the shortened break has raised questions about player recovery, particularly for the Rams, who have already dealt with several injuries this season.

Blaine Grisak Responds to Kelly Stafford’s Scheduling Complaint

The controversy started when Kelly Stafford took to Instagram to question why the Rams were the only team without a proper bye week.

“Just curious to hear the thought process behind making the Rams the only team in the NFL without a true bye week. Because damn, after 18 years around this league, even I need a week off during the season and I have never played a single snap. I’m tired just watching from the stands. Can’t imagine how the guys feel,” she wrote.

Kelly’s comments highlighted the challenges of getting through a 17-game NFL season. Even those watching from the sidelines can feel the demands of the schedule, making it difficult to imagine what players go through while dealing with injuries and physical exhaustion.

BE THE GM OF YOUR FAVORITE TEAM:PFN’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Rams analyst Blaine Grisak acknowledged Kelly’s concerns, noting that the Rams are not the only team affected. “There is certainly reason for criticism for how the NFL came up with the Rams’ schedule. The lack of a true bye week is one of them. With that said, the Packers will be in the same situation,” Grisak wrote via Sports Illustrated.

However, he made it clear that having another team face the same problem does not make the schedule fair.

“That doesn’t mean that the NFL shouldn’t be criticized,” he added. “Teams are given one bye week per season and the NFL has taken that away from two teams. With the NFL scheduling games on Thanksgiving Eve, it wouldn’t be surprising if two more teams faced the same situation next year.”

“Given that Kelly Stafford spoke out about the Rams’ lack of a true bye week, it’s fair to wonder if the players, especially Matthew Stafford, feel the same way,” Grisak continued. “With the number of injuries that the Rams have had to manage this season, the extra four days would likely have been beneficial.”

Rams’ Injury Problems Make the Shortened Break More Concerning

The scheduling issue becomes even more concerning when considering the number of injuries the Rams, who rank 11th on PFN’s Offense Impact Metric, have dealt with this season.

Head coach Sean McVay recently described this as the worst season for key-player absences in his 10 years with the team.

For The Latest Information:NFL Injury Report

Jaylen Watson (shoulder), Poona Ford (triceps) and Blake Grupe (ACL) have all been ruled out for the season. Meanwhile, Trent McDuffie (back), Kam Curl (foot) and Colby Parkinson (ribs) have also missed practice with injury concerns.

There have been some concerns surrounding Matthew Stafford as well. The 38-year-old quarterback has also dealt with soreness in his right throwing arm and was seen icing his elbow, but he participated fully in practice. He described the issue as normal wear and tear at this stage of his career.

The Rams have received some positive injury updates, with Myles Garrett, Terrance Ferguson and Ronnie Rivers opening their 21-day practice windows. However, Davante Adams is expected to miss 6-10 weeks after rupturing his semitendinosus, a hamstring muscle, while Kobie Turner remains on injured reserve with a groin injury.

The Rams also entered the 2026 season with a net rest disadvantage of -6 days, ranking them alongside the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, and Pittsburgh Steelers. That marks a significant change from last season, when Los Angeles had a +10-day net rest advantage, according to Sharp Football Analysis.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.