‘They Would Definitely Seriously Consider It’ — Browns Analyst Predicts Cleveland’s Price for Shedeur Sanders Trade and ‘It Ain’t Much’

Shedeur Sanders could make his first start of the season on Sunday at New Orleans, with Deshaun Watson in the concussion protocol and the November 10 trade deadline less than a week away.

Behind Watson and Sanders, the Cleveland Browns carry Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green. Tony Grossi, who covers the team, believes that the franchise may make Sanders a trade candidate at a modest price.

How Tony Grossi Sizes Up the Market for Shedeur Sanders

All four of the quarterbacks have been on the active roster since October 26, when the Browns brought Gabriel back from injured reserve and waived rookie tight end Carsen Ryan.

In a clip posted by ESPN Cleveland on Thursday, Grossi argued that “they have to subtract a quarterback. It’s a coin flip between Gabriel and Shedeur.” His price for Sanders would be the round Cleveland spent on him in the 2025 draft: “if you could get a fifth, reclaim what you gave up.”

Grossi tied a potential deal directly to that logjam and to how the Browns view their two backups. “I think if they got an offer for Shedeur, they would definitely seriously consider it.… Maybe they favor one or the other, but not by much.”

Sanders has stayed second in line so far, with Gabriel as the emergency No. 3 ahead of Green. When Watson briefly left last week’s 27-6 loss at Pittsburgh for a concussion evaluation, Sanders went 2-of-2 for 2 yards before Watson returned the next series.

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The fifth he named sets a low bar, as he put it: “So I think if they got an acceptable deal, and it ain’t much …”

The Browns’ reported stance comes with a similar condition. Before the Pittsburgh game, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported the Browns weren’t shopping either quarterback, but that a good enough offer could change that.

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Grossi’s case leans on general manager Andrew Berry’s history of trading quarterbacks.

In a November 2 column for “The Land on Demand,” he laid out the passers Berry has moved and what came back: “In seven seasons as Browns GM, Berry has traded Joe Flacco (and a sixth-round pick) for a fifth; Kenny Pickett for a fifth; Dorian Thompson-Robinson as a throw-in in acquiring Pickett; and Josh Dobbs (and a seventh) for a fifth.”

“My opinion is that Berry will not receive a fifth for either QB, but he might be willing to part with Sanders for less than a fifth,” Grossi wrote.

His argument for a move rests on next spring’s draft. “It simply makes no sense for the Browns to keep four quarterbacks through the 2026 season when they surely will be in the market for a QB high in the 2027 draft.”

Sanders Could Start in New Orleans With Deshaun Watson in Protocol

The Browns, 5-3 and third in the AFC North, head into Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints with Watson in the concussion protocol.

Coach Todd Monken has vouched for the way Sanders has prepared: “He’s done his work. All he’s done is be diligent and ask great questions. In every meeting, he’s dialed in.”

Sanders has attempted three passes this season and completed all three for 2 yards, so nearly all of his NFL work came in 2025. He started seven games as a rookie and threw for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Pro Football Network’s NFL QB Impact Grade had Sanders at 62.6 for the full 2025 season, 36th of 38 graded quarterbacks.

The Saints game falls two days before the deadline. If Watson is not cleared in time, Sanders’ first start of the season would come in the final days before Berry’s window to trade any of his four quarterbacks closes.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.