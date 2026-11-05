‘Would Feed Families,’ ‘Get Her to the Bay Yesterday’ – Valkyries Fans Court Caitlin Clark After She Praised Golden State’s Historic Title Run

Caitlin Clark praised the Golden State Valkyries for reaching the WNBA Finals in just their second season, and they ended up winning the championship in seven games. It didn’t take long for fans to start pitching the Bay Area to the Indiana Fever star.

Clark made the comments on Kylie Kelce’s podcast “Not Gonna Lie” in an episode recorded on Oct. 29 during Game 6 of the Finals and released on Tuesday. Two days after the taping, Golden State beat the Atlanta Dream 68-63 in Game 7 at Chase Center to win it all.

Caitlin Clark Recalls Golden State Valkyries Owner’s Title Promise

Asked about the league’s competition, Clark pointed to Golden State.

“I think like the best part about this final series is that the Valkyries are in it because like they’ve been a franchise for two years,” Clark said. “I don’t think people realize how ridiculous that is that they’ve been able to put together a roster and run an organization as well as they have.”

Clark then recalled Valkyries owner Joe Lacob’s pledge from the time the team was announced.

“But I remember their owner, when they were going through… their announcement of becoming a team, he literally said on stage, ‘We’re going to win a championship in five years or less.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, manifesting at its finest.’ I was like, ‘I love that,'” she added. “And here we are two years later. I’m like, ‘Well, do I love that?’ Because I’m not playing, but they are. But that’s still awesome. Good for them. But no, it’s been cool.”

Indiana’s season ended in the first round against the Las Vegas Aces.

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One fan responded to Clark’s comments, writing, “Caitlin dog whistling to the Valkyries front office and Fever front office at the same time.”

Other fans went straight to recruiting, and their pitches ran from geography to merchandise. One fan made a direct pitch to the Fever guard, writing, “Hi, Caitlin. The Bay Area is great for Iowans, we do really well here. And the Hawkeyes are on a lot. Weather is September year-round.”

Another fan aimed the message at the franchise instead, writing, “Get her to the Bay yesterday, Valks.”

Another fan made the case in merchandise terms, writing, “Clark Valkyries jersey would feed families here.”

One fan stuck with Clark’s point about how quickly Golden State was built, writing, “It starts at the top of the franchise and trickles down. GSV set a blueprint on how to be a successful and profitable franchise in the WNBA.”

Golden State’s title came in the franchise’s second season, well inside the five-year window Clark recalled Lacob setting.

Another fan put the title in historical terms, writing, “The Golden State Valkyries stand out as the fastest expansion team to win a championship in major North American professional sports … in the modern era … doing so in just their second season.”

However the pitches land, Clark remains tied to Indiana. The Fever exercised her fourth-year option on April 28, keeping her under contract through 2027. If she does not sign an EPIC extension beforehand, she would become a restricted free agent in 2028.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.