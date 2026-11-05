‘I Don’t Know That the Show Itself Continues’ — ESPN’s Rece Davis Raises Questions About the Future of CFP Rankings Show

The CFP (College Football Playoff) Selection Committee has found itself in the eye of a storm after releasing its first rankings of the season on Tuesday.

The highly divisive rankings have been a constant topic of debate since college football moved to the committee system in 2014, replacing the Bowl Championship Series, which relied on human and computer input between 1998 and 2013.

After Tuesday’s debacle, ESPN host Rece Davis questioned the relevance of the highly anticipated rankings show, which will culminate with the final 12-team field on Selection Sunday.

Rece Davis Unsure of Future of CFP Rankings Show

The College Football Playoff is nearing an agreement to expand to 24 teams next season, a move expected to eliminate Power Four conference championship games and change the landscape of the sport once again. This change will likely strain the need for the weekly rankings show, which has inspired healthy debate among fans and analysts every year.

During Wednesday’s segment of “The College GameDay” podcast, Davis was uncertain whether the show would continue next year and what format it would take to satisfy fans’ curiosity.

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“I don’t know the answer to that. I would suggest that you don’t go beyond 25. Publicly, I don’t think they need to go beyond that 25. On Selection Day, they should go down, and we should see who’s close. If this continues, I don’t know that the show itself continues. I assume it will, because it’s still under the original contract,” Davis said.

“But it will certainly feel different. It felt different when we went to 12 a couple of years ago,” he added.

“It’s certainly going to feel different when we go to 24. It probably needs to be reimagined. In terms of holding a production meeting on the podcast. Probably needs to be reconfigured in how we do it. I mean, are we really going to start … at 35? But then people are like, ‘Let’s go.’ So I think if you start at 25, [it’s], ‘OK, here’s the first team out.’ Maybe you do it that way,” Davis continued.

Davis interviews CFP chair Hunter Yurachek every week about the polarizing rankings to explain the committee’s controversial decisions, making for a spectacle and stealing column inches as fans and analysts debate the validity of the claims.

Fans and analysts called for an end to the weekly CFP rankings show around last year’s Miami-Notre Dame controversy, when the Hurricanes received the final at-large berth on Selection Sunday despite both teams finishing 10-2. Under an agreement reached the previous spring, Notre Dame is guaranteed a playoff berth this season if it finishes in the final CFP top 12.

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Coach Marcus Freeman’s No. 11-ranked team has an 82.4% chance of making the field according to PFN’s CFB Playoff Meter.

Critics have argued that the weekly show paints the committee into a corner early in the process, creating confusion when its final rankings depart sharply from earlier evaluations, leaving teams questioning the criteria for the Selection Sunday rankings.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.