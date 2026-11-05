‘Kyler Murray Isn’t Playing Good Enough’ — Ex-NFL GM Urges Vikings To Trade for $88M QB Amid Concerning Offensive Issues

As Week 9 gets underway, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray is still dealing with a hamstring injury that could keep him out of Monday night’s matchup against the Bills.

Let’s say even if Murray were to play, he has struggled heavily as a quarterback this season. He has completed 64.9% of his passes while averaging 170.3 passing yards across six appearances, although that average includes his injury-shortened Week 1 outing.

That said, former Jets GM and ESPN insider Mike Tannenbaum isn’t convinced about Murray and believes the Vikings should look at the Indianapolis Colts’ $88 million quarterback as an alternative.

Former NFL GM Urges Vikings To Make $88M QB Move Amid Offensive Struggles

On the latest episode of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Mike Tannenbaum said, “Kyle Murray isn’t playing good enough right now; his accuracy his off-target throws are one of the worst in the league.”

“If I’m the Vikings, I go after Daniel Jones. He was on their practice squad a year ago. You’re not starting from scratch; you bring Daniel Jones in. He’s not great, but he’s gonna play better, in my opinion, than Kyle Murray. If they have Daniel Jones, they have a chance to win the division. Without him, I don’t think they do,” he added.

Jones was actually with Minnesota during the 2024 season, signing to its practice squad in late November before joining the active roster for the postseason.

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Daniel Jones joined Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings late in the 2024 season after being released by the Giants. However, he never got the chance to take the field.

Jones then moved to Indianapolis, where he took over as the starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Jones had a strong run over 13 games, completing 68.0% of his passes for 3,101 yards, 24 total touchdowns, and 11 turnovers.

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However, his season came to an abrupt end in December after he suffered a torn Achilles. Jones’ incredible comeback season earned him a two-year, $88 million contract extension with the Colts in March. There’s one thing worth considering, though.

The Vikings may have good reason to make a move before the trade deadline, but going after Jones would be an odd way to solve their quarterback issues.

If Minnesota wants to see what a veteran quarterback who already knows O’Connell’s system can bring to the table, it has Carson Wentz right there. More importantly, keeping Wentz would not require Minnesota to surrender trade compensation or acquire another quarterback’s contract, unlike a deal for Jones.

Wentz threw three touchdowns in relief against the Packers in Week 1. Murray, meanwhile, has five touchdown passes in six appearances this season. He may not be the perfect solution, but he could be a better fit for O’Connell’s offense.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.