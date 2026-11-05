‘Sell the Team,’ ‘(James) Dolan Better Chill Out’ – NBA Fans Blast Knicks Owner for Reportedly Pressuring Players to Visit the White House

The New York Knicks are facing questions over a potential White House visit after winning their first NBA championship in 53 years.

James Dolan has publicly said he wants to bring the Knicks to the White House, while ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recently said he had heard that the Knicks owner was unhappy with players who did not want to attend.

Smith cautioned that he had not heard from the players directly and did not know how much truth there was to the report.

NBA Fans Blast James Dolan as Spike Lee Says Knicks Owner ‘Can’t Force’ Players to Visit White House

The debate began after Variety’s Marlow Stern discussed the reported disagreement with Lee. Stern suggested that Dolan was trying to pressure the players into attending the White House meeting, even though some team members were reportedly reluctant.

There is some background to why Stern described Dolan as a close ally of President Donald Trump. The Knicks owner has openly spoken about his long-standing friendship with the U.S. President.

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After New York won the 2026 NBA Finals, Dolan said the team had accepted an invitation to visit the White House, adding that he had known Trump for 30 years and was proud to bring the team there. The two had also sat together during Game 3 of the Finals at Madison Square Garden.

Lee, however, made it clear that he did not believe Dolan could make the players go.

“He can’t force them!” the filmmaker said. “It’s been years since the last NBA team has gone. They’re not going. I hope they don’t go! I hope they don’t go.”

The reports drew reactions from Knicks fans, many of whom directed their frustration toward the team’s owner. One fan simply wrote, “Sell the team.”

Another asked, “Who gon tell him.” While a third added, “Don’t know what he expected lol.”

Some supporters also wondered how far Dolan might take the disagreement. “So what is he gonna do, trade everyone if they don’t go?” one fan asked.

Another message summed up the frustration with a warning to the owner. “Dolan better chill out,” they wrote.

The reaction also reflects Dolan’s complicated relationship with Knicks fans. In 2019, after a fan told him to sell the team during a game at Madison Square Garden, Dolan confronted the fan and had security escort him out of the arena, prompting criticism from supporters.

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The 71-year-old’s public feud with former Knicks star Charles Oakley, following Oakley’s removal from Madison Square Garden in 2017, also added to the criticism of his ownership.

Meanwhile, the team’s position on the White House visit has not been officially settled. In September, head coach Mike Brown said the organization was still discussing the visit internally and that any decision would be a collective one.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.