‘I Don’t Think the Relationship With Luka (Dončić) Was Good’ — Bill Simmons Argues LeBron James Was ‘Miserable’ During Final Lakers Season

After 20-plus years in the NBA, LeBron James fully understands what type of team and teammates he wants to surround himself with. Four teams and over 1,600 regular-season games have seen the 41-year-old currently playing a different role with the 76ers. The Sixers hold an 8-1 record, with James no longer the main option.

Instead, he is a facilitator who finds his teammates. Philadelphia sits at the top of the Eastern Conference. Bill Simmons sees a major difference between James’ start to this season and his last year with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bill Simmons Believes LeBron James Didn’t Enjoy Final Year in LA

James continues to play at least 30 minutes at an age when most players have retired. Last year, despite a 53-29 record and the fourth seed in the Western Conference, James saw his season end in a semifinals sweep against the Oklahoma City Thunder. This summer, after some deliberation, he joined the Philadelphia 76ers.

Yet, the questions remain about his tenure with the Lakers. Bill Simmons discussed what he believes was James’ mindset during the final campaign as a Laker and the change he sees from the 22-time All-Star selection.

“Bill Simmons on LeBron James with the Sixers 👀. ‘He obviously has a great relationship with Maxey. I don’t think the relationship with Luka [Dončić] was good. And I think we can safely say that. LeBron last year seemed pretty miserable the whole season and knew it wasn’t his team,'” the X post by NBABase read.

From the commentator’s perspective, James did not enjoy playing a secondary role to Luka Dončić. The stats suggest that, from a scoring standpoint, James was the Lakers’ third option.

His 20.9 points per game ranked third behind Dončić (33.5) and Austin Reaves (23.3). Similarly, in Philadelphia, James isn’t the leading scorer. In fact, through seven games, he ranks fourth on the team at 15.7 points per game, below any full-season scoring average of his career.

Deferring to multiple teammates despite being the league’s all-time leading scorer probably isn’t easy. Yet the Sixers are winning, having defeated the defending-champion New York Knicks twice already. Simmons also stated that James could view his new team far differently than his previous one.

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“You can see the light bulb going off with him. Like ‘Holy [expletive], I might actually have a chance to make the Finals. . . He seems super happy,” Simmons said.

Ultimately, James’ early days in Philadelphia aren’t about chasing stats. In contrast, it’s about winning and finding comfort in his new role. He isn’t dominating the shot chart and is spending extended minutes operating out of the frontcourt. Still, to Simmons and other league observers, the icon looks genuinely happy.

He no longer has to shoulder the burden of carrying an entire franchise. The Sixers can lean on Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, and VJ Edgecombe to provide the scoring punch. Instead of forcing himself to stand out, James is working on something that could cause issues for opponents: fitting in.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.